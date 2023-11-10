CBS has moved the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony — which was initially set to air on June 16 — to Dec. 15.

This will be the first major awards show since the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA launched their strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on May 2 and July 14, as the now-ended labor stoppages were what prompted CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to postpone the event.

“We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS said, also noting, “We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for.”

Some of the programs included in the list of nominees, which were announced in April are”The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “Wild Babies,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Home,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “General Hospital” leads the pack with 19 nominations. “The Bold and the Beautiful” comes in second place with 14 nominations, and behind it is “The Young and the Restless” with 13.

The recipient of this year’s Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honors is award-winning actress Susan Lucci (“All My Children”).

Taking the stage as hosts for the daytime Emmys are Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner. The ceremony will take place at Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles. The show starts Friday, Dec. 15, and will air on CBS 9 p.m. to 11 p.m EST. It will also stream on Paramount+ live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.