It all started with a big bang, and now, a second spin-off series to “The Big Bang Theory” is coming. Chuck Lorre is developing a new comedy for Max, formerly known as HBO Max, derived from the hit CBS sitcom, Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday.

At this point, exact plot details are being quiet, but Lorre is set to return to executive produce, as part of his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television. The comedy series will mark his second collaboration with the streaming service, as he’s currently in production on “How to Be a Bookie,” which stars comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

And of course, this spin-off will also be the second to come from “The Big Bang Theory” itself, after “Young Sheldon” premiered in 2017 on CBS, with a pilot directed by “The Mandalorian” and Marvel staple Jon Favreau. “Young Sheldon” serves as a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory,” and is currently in its sixth season, with a seventh already confirmed.

“The Big Bang Theory” first premiered in 2007, and ran on CBS for 12 seasons. At the conclusion of its run in 2019, the show was the No. 1 comedy in the world. The series starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Melissa Rauch, Mayim Bialik, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Parsons currently serves as the voiceover for “Young Sheldon,” and Bialik has lent her voice to the series as well, as part of an episode that revealed the two had a son, named Leonard.

All 12 seasons of “The Big Bang Theory” are currently available to stream on HBO Max.