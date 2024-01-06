Chuck Lorre’s ‘Bookie’ Renewed for Season 2 at Max

Chuck Lorre’s “Bookie” will return for another season on Max.

The comedy series, which was cocreated by Nick Bakay, has been renewed for a second season, the streamer announced Friday. The news comes less than two months after the show debuted on Max on Nov. 30, with its Season 1 finale premiering on Dec. 21.

Sebastian Maniscalco stars as veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny, whose business is threatened by the potential legalization of sports gambling in California. The official logline is as follows: “Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own.”

Maniscalco, Dorsey, Garcia and Ferlito are also joined by cast members Andrea Anders and Maxim Swinton.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Max listened to their gut, paid the juice, and let it ride on Season 2 of ‘Bookie,’” cocreators and EPs Lorre and Bakay said in a joint statement.

“The collaboration between Chuck and Sebastian has proven to be a winning hand and we’re looking forward to continuing the story with this incredibly talented cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO programming EVP and head of HBO and Max comedy series.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Bookie” is created, written and executive produced by Lorre and Bakay. Additional executive producers include Maniscalco, Judi Marmel and Andy Tennant, who directed several episodes.

“There’s no doubt that Chuck and Nick’s ‘Bookie’ won big this season as they took us on a hilarious ride into the underbelly of illegal sports gambling, featuring a cast led by another dynamic duo: Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey,” Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey said. “I’m looking forward to watching more of their antics in Season 2. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew, and thanks to our partners at Max.”

The news comes amid the cancellation of Lorre’s CBS comedies “Young Sheldon” and “Bob Hearts Abisola,” both of which will wrap up after their upcoming seasons.