Chuck Lorre’s ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ to End With Season 5 at CBS

“Bob Hearts Abisola” will officially be coming to an end after its fifth season. The news comes in the wake of “Young Sheldon’s” ending earlier this month. Both comedies came from CBS super producer Chuck Lorre.

The series is set to return to CBS on Feb. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET, as previously announced. It will follow a weekly release schedule until the series finale on May 13. New episodes will be available for Paramount+ subscribers to stream both live and on demand.

“We are so proud to call ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the network,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a press release. “This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It’s a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by.”

“’Bob Hearts Abishola’ is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great,” said executive producers Gina Yashere, Matt Ross and Chuck Lorre in a press release. “We’ve loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew.”

This news comes a little over two weeks after CBS announced another Lorre produced show, “Young Sheldon,” was coming to an end. The prequel to “The Big Bang Theory” bow out with a one-hour series finale on May 16, concluding its seventh and final season.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve Holland, Molaro and Lorre said in a joint statement at the time. “We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

Those aren’t the only long-running CBS series that will be coming to an end in the new year. This November the network announced that “Blue Bloods” would be coming to an end with Season 14.