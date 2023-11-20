‘Blue Bloods’ to End With Season 14 on CBS

“Blue Bloods” will end with its 14th season on CBS.

The Tom Selleck-led cop drama will sign off with a two-part last installment, the first 10 episodes of which will premiere Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. on CBS — and will stream on Paramount+ — while the additional 8 episodes will be released in the fall 2024 season.

“’Blue Bloods’ will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf wrote in a joint statement, paying tribute to the late Leonard Goldberg, who served as an EP on the series before passing away in 2019.

“We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table,” the statement continued. “We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

Wade, who has served as showrunner for “Blue Bloods” since its sophomore season, similarly expressed its gratitude for Goldberg and thanked CBS for “encourag[ing] us to tell our stories in multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration.”

“It has been a tremendous privilege these past 13 years to fill the huge canvas that Leonard Goldberg imagined: a police procedural told from the point of view of four generations of a close-knit, fiercely loyal family. ‘Blue Bloods’ will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business,” Wade said.

Wade added that the team is looking forward to “giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck wrote in a statement. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

Selleck starred in “Blue Bloods” alongside Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray. Hailing from CBS Studios, EPs for the series include Wade Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly.

The drama’s impending conclusion comes less than a week after CBS announced “The Big Bang Theory” prequel series “Young Sheldon” would come to an end after its upcoming seventh season, and will bow out with a one-hour series finale on May 16.