Golden Globes to Air on CBS in 2024

The Golden Globes will air on CBS in 2024, as the troubled awards show has found a new home after NBC declined to renew its deal.

The awards ceremony will air live on Sunday, Jan. 7 from 8-11 p.m. ET./5-8 p.m. PT on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. With the three-hour special taking place after Sunday’s NFL doubleheader, the Golden Globes will benefit ratings-wise from the football lead-in.

With the Golden Globes moving to CBS, the network now serves as the home for two award ceremonies as the Globes joins the annual Grammy awards. The awards ceremony will also move back to its historical Sunday night airing after NBC broadcasted the 2023 ceremony on a Tuesday this past year.

“Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new primetime schedule in February.”

NBC’s decision not to renew their contract with the Globes doesn’t come as a surprise after NBC refrained from broadcasting the 2022 award ceremony due to controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization previously behind the Golden Globes.

Two years after a Los Angeles Times exposé reported in April 2021 that there were zero Black members in the HFPA and detailed numerous accusations of improper behavior within the organization, the HFPA was officially disbanded after Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced in June 2023 that his company and Dick Clark Productions bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA.

The Globes’ move to CBS is a redirect from Boehly’s comments in October, in which he told CNBC he expected the Golden Globes would “transition” to streaming.

“I doubt we’ll be on NBC. There’s a giant transition going on. Streaming is becoming part and parcel with where the world’s headed,” Boehly said during an interview on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.” “The flexibility that we can do on a streaming environment is very different than what we can do on a broadcaster. I think we’re going to take advantage of that flexibility.”

“In an age when audiences are viewing content on their own schedules, we are delighted to bring the Golden Globes to viewers globally through CBS’ robust platforms,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said. “Audiences will have the ability to enjoy our show live and on demand. We cannot wait to reveal the magic of what will be our most unforgettable show yet.”

The Golden Globe are produced and owned by Dick Clark Productions, which also owns Penske Media Corporations, the parent company for Hollywood trade publications Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter.