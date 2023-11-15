Jimmy Kimmel to Return as Oscars Host in 2024

Jimmy Kimmel will return as host of the Academy Awards in 2024, marking the fourth time that he will emcee the Oscars.

Kimmel has had a long relationship with the Oscars and its longtime broadcaster ABC, hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for the past 20 years at the Hollywood Masonic Temple, located across the street from the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars are held.

Kimmel has hosted a special Oscars Sunday version of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after the awards ceremony, getting interviews with the night’s big winners. He first hosted the Oscars themselves in 2017, an awards ceremony infamous for its finale when the Best Picture award was mistakenly given to “La La Land” before that film’s producers revealed that there was a mistake and that “Moonlight” was the winner.

Awards show and Las Vegas residency veteran producer Raj Kapoor will serve as a first-time showrunner for next year’s Oscars, with Hamish Hamilton serving as the show’s director for the first time since 2010.

Kimmel will likely be making a lot of “Barbenheimer” jokes next year, as both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are considered top contenders by awards prognosticators in this year’s race. If either film wins Best Picture, they will become the highest grossing film to win that honor since “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” 20 years ago.

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10. Kimmel’s return to the Oscars was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.