Todd Boehly Buys Golden Globes, Will ‘Wind Down’ the HFPA

It remains unclear who will vote on the annual awards going forward. The 2024 ceremony is dated for Jan. 7

| June 12, 2023 @ 10:29 AM
Golden Globes are seen during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)

Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced on Monday that his company and Dick Clark Productions have bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The HFPA, which is behind the TV and movie awards, will be winding down as a result.

DCP and its partners will now plan, host and produce the annual awards show and will launch the Golden Globe Foundation to continue the HFPA’s charitable donations.

In February, DCP slated the 81st Golden Globes for Sunday, January 7, 2024. NBC previously hosted the Globes, but ended its relationship after scandals rocked the HFPA over a lack of diversity among its membership and questionable financing. NBC returned for a one-off airing in 2023.

Discussions are currently being held to find a new broadcast home for the glitzy awards ceremony.

In March 2021, following an exposé in the LA Times, HFPA promised to “make transformational change,” including creating more “transparency” in voting, eligibility and membership.

