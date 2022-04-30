Golden Globes empty podium

Golden Globes Boycott Continues After Publicists Meet With HFPA Leaders, NBC Yet to Commit to 2023 Telecast (Exclusive)

by and | April 30, 2022 @ 11:10 AM

The fight to revive the scandal-ridden Golden Globe Awards drags on

Top Hollywood publicists who have been boycotting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association met with the group last Wednesday and Thursday in an attempt for the embattled group to win over the publicity executives with reform efforts that could restore the Golden Globes, TheWrap has learned.

Some 75 publicists met with HFPA president Helen Hoehne along with board members and Chief Diversity Officer Neil Phillips, according to several attendees. Hoehne presented a PowerPoint via the Zoom call to detail the group’s reform efforts since an outcry in 2021 over a lack of diversity, corruption and self-dealing led to publicists’ boycotting the group’s events and NBC canceling broadcast plans for the 2022 ceremony.

