Penske Media Eldridge Acquires Dick Clark Productions

Penske Media Eldridge has acquired Dick Clark Productions in a deal that marks a major expansion for the parent company of — among other outlets — Variety, Rolling Stone and Billboard.

Financial details of the deal with Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries were not disclosed.

“I am thrilled to expand our partnership with Eldridge and Todd,” said Penske Media CEO and founder Jay Penske. “I have long admired DCP’s portfolio of iconic and prominent live entertainment brands and look forward to growing and evolving DCP’s footprint and legacy for future audiences across all platforms.”

“At Eldridge, we seek to grow businesses that stand the test of time,” said Eldridge chairman and CEO Boehly. “Our decision to build upon our partnership with Penske Media, with whom we already have a deep alliance around media and publishing, is in service to that goal – so DCP may continue to flourish for many decades to come.”

Dick Clark Productions has most recently been owned by Eldridge Industries, while DCP has been through a slew of owners and managers over the past decade.

Longtime NBCUniversal executive Adam Stotsky was named president of the unit in 2021. Stotsky will exit the post as part of the sale process.

DCP was briefly known as MRC Live and Alternative before it reclaimed the Dick Clark Productions moniker last year. The company’s core business is awards events such as the Golden Globes and American Music Awards and the long-running reality competition show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The company was nearly sold for $1 billion to Dalian Wanda Group in a deal struck in 2016 before that arrangement was vetoed by the Chinese government in 2017.

The company was founded in 1957 by its namesake, the TV host behind “American Bandstand,” numerous award shows and ABC’s enduring “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special.

Dick Clark died at age 82 in 2012.

Guggenheim Partners bought Dick Clark Productions in 2012 for $370 million — a price that at the time many thought was inflated. More recently, the company was spun off from Guggenheim to Eldridge Industries. In 2007, DCP was acquired by Dan Snyder’s RedZone Capital Management for about $175 million.