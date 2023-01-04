ABC’s annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” rang in 2023 with a victory for the network as just under 14 million viewers tuned in to watch the ball drop at midnight, though it failed to beat its numbers from last year.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023,” which featured performances from Duran Duran, Wiz Khalifa and Betty Who, among others, drew in 13.7 million viewers on average and earned a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 in the 11:30 p.m. to 12:36 a.m. hour, which is considered the first hour of the late-night day part, according to Nielsen.

As the clock grew closer to midnight, the New Year’s special averaged 17.8 million total viewers and earned a ratings score of a 5.3 in the 18-49 demographic during the midnight quarter-hour from 11:45 p.m. to 12:00 am.

This year’s numbers dipped from last year’s programming, as the 2022 celebration averaged 19.6 million total viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49, while the 2021 special drew in 18.4 million total viewers from 11:30 p.m. to 12:31 a.m. and scored a 5.6 rating.

But compared to the other broadcast networks, the night was otherwise victorious. Among adults 18-49, “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” more than doubled the audience of NBC’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” during the 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. time slot and more than tripled CBS’ “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” in the 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. hour.

The New Year’s special marks a long line of tradition after Seacrest began hosting the program when Clark suffered a stroke in 2004, passing away in 2012.