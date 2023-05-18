The Golden Globes may be in for some competition next year. The CW’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz thinks that the Critics Choice Awards may be able to replace the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big night.

“That show, we believe — with a little bit of support, a little bit of marketing, a little more oomph behind it — that could almost replace the Golden Globes, maybe, with everything going on there,” Schwartz said.

The network president called the 2023 Critics Choice Awards “absolutely” a better show than the Globes. “Far more fun, far more energy. Chelsea Handler killed it,” Schwartz said. “It was a far better predictor of the Academy Awards than the Golden Globes.” He also highlighted the celebrities the event drew, saying that “everybody” was in the room, including Julia Roberts.

The Critics Choice Awards will again be airing on The CW in 2024. Next year, it’s set to air on Jan. 14, a week after the Golden Globes. At the moment, the Globes does not have a broadcast partner. The awards show has aired on NBC since 1996, but as of the 2023 ceremony, that contract has ended.

The “everything going on there” Schwartz is referring to is likely the Globe’s long list of recent controversies. This year, Globe nominee Brendan Fraser did not attend the ceremony following allegations that former HFPA president Phillip Berk groped him in 2003. The year prior, the awards show’s racial exclusion scandal became so heated that NBC decided not to air it. In 2021, the organization was blasted for having no Black members among its voting ranks, and Berk was expelled from the organization for calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement.” It’s been a rocky few years for the Globes.

Comparatively, the Critics Choice Awards has been scandal-free. The event fits in with The CW’s renewed commitment to live events. The network currently has a deal with LIV Golf, which has led to talks with “every league” in the current sports market. That being said The CW doesn’t imagine it will be broadcasting the NFL anytime soon.

“We’re looking at lots of different live events. I think we’ll do a few more. We like them,” Schwartz said. “But, again, as we reimagine, reinvent The CW, we need to focus more of our money on things that can bring people back week after week, things that can bring people back season after season. So really focusing on scripted and unscripted series is more where we should be placing our bets.”

The 28th Critics Choice Awards were presented at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” took home the award for Best Picture on the film side. As for TV, “Abbott Elementary” won Best Comedy and “Better Call Saul” won Best Drama. The awards show is often considered a decent predictor of nominations going into Oscar season. Not only did it predict “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Best Picture win, but it also predicted wins for “Nomadland” in 2021 and “The Shape of Water” in 2018.