‘All American,’ ‘FBoy Island’ and 7 New Series Lead The CW’s Overhauled Primetime Schedule

With The CW’s fall primetime schedule, which was unveiled on Thursday morning during upfronts, we’re getting a true look at what the Nexstar era of The CW entails. The network’s new schedule only includes two returning scripted originals — Season 6 of “All American” and Season 4 of “Walker.” The network’s typical youth-focused programming has been replaced by seven new and more adult-oriented originals. Say goodbye to DC superheroes and cute fashion dramas and hello to half-hour comedies about raising kids.

“This fall, The CW embarks on the first step to become bigger and broader by offering our viewers a wide variety of programming from premium adult dramas to bold comedies and binge-worthy unscripted franchises,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW Network, said in a press release. “The new CW is now a broadcast network built for a broadcast audience.”

Mondays will see the return of the network’s beloved football drama, “All American,” which will return for its sixth season. It will then be followed by “61st Street,” a thriller that dives into the deep underbelly of Chicago’s criminal justice system. The series’ first season aired on AMC and was canceled while Season 2 was in production, so The CW picks up a fully produced season of TV here. The show comes from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat and executive producer Michael B. Jordan. It stars two-time Emmy Award winner Courtney B. Vance and Emmy-nominee Aunjanue Ellis.

The comedy-focused Tuesdays will mark the biggest departure for the network. The night will feature four new original series: Malcolm McDowell’s “Son of a Critch,” which is about coming of age in the ’80s; Andrew Phung’s family sitcom “Run the Burbs”; a half-hour comedy about raising two young children in the middle of a city titled “Children Run Everything” from the producers of “Schitt’s Creek” and “Letterkenny;” and “Everyone Else Burns,” which comes from the producers of “Broad City” and “Emily in Paris” and follows a strictly religious family who believes the world will end in a decade.

Wednesdays will introduce audiences to two new female-led dramas. “Sullivan’s Crossing” is based on the best-selling novel by Robyn Carr and will mark the return of Chad Michael Murray and Scott Patterson to The CW. The drama follows a neurosurgeon who has it all until she’s forced to return to her remote hometown. That will be followed by “The Spencer Sisters,” a light-hearted procedural that follows a mystery novelist (Lea Thompson) and her daughter (Stacey Farber) who are mistaken as sisters as they tackle puzzling cases.

Thursdays are reserved for “FBoy Island,” the dating reality series that the network saved from HBO Max in May.

After that, The CW returns to a schedule that should be more familiar to audiences. Fridays will feature “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” Season 10 followed by back-to-back episodes of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Saturdays will be defined by episodes of “Masters of Illusion” and “World’s Funniest Animals.” Finally the network will close out Sunday with its “I Am” film series.

In the midseason, The CW will once again host the Critics Choice Awards, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Midseason will also mark the premieres of Jared Padalecki’s “Walker” Season 4 and “FGirl Island,” the gender-swapped spinoff of the unscripted “FBoy Island.”

Check out the full schedule below:

Monday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “All American” (Season 6)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “61st Street” (New series)

Tuesday

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Son of a Critch” (New series)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Run of the Burbs” (New series)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Children Ruin Everything” (New series)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Everyone Else Burns” (New series)

Wednesday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Sullivan’s Crossing” (New series)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “The Spencer Sisters” (New series)

Thursday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “FBoy Island” (Encore episode)

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.: “FBoy Island” (New series)

Friday

8:00 – 9:00 p.m.: “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” (Season 10)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (New season)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (Encore episode)

Saturday

8:00 – 8:30 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Season 10)

8:30 – 9:00 p.m.: “Masters of Illusion” (Encore episode)

9:00 – 9:30 p.m.: “World’s Funniest Animals” (Season 4)

9:30 – 10:00 p.m.: “World’s Funniest Animals” (Encore episode)

Sunday