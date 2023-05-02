“FBOY Island” has a new home.

The reality TV dating series, hosted by Nikki Glaser, has been picked up for a third season by The CW after being canceled on HBO Max. The third installment of the series is set to air air on The CW sometime this fall.

In addition to the season order, the network also has plans for a spin-off titled “FGIRL Island” where the gender roles are reversed. Glaser is slated to host the spin-off series that will begin back-to-back production this summer as “FGIRL Island” eyes a midseason debut.

“With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBOY ISLAND on The CW is a perfect match,” Head of Unscripted Programming at The CW Network Heather Olander said in a statement. “Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGIRL ISLAND and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience.”

The first two seasons centered on 3 female contestants and a pool of suitors — half of which are “nice guys” and the other half are “f–kboys” (guys only looking for a good time). Each woman has to navigate the dating pool and discover each suitor’s intentions.

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” Glaser added. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

Hailing from STXtelevision, “FBOY Island” was created by “The Bachelor” franchise veteran Elan Gale, who executive produces for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, who also hosts, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

“STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving FBOY ISLAND a wonderful new home,” Chief Creative Officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content Jason Goldberg said. “What’s more, we’ll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated FGIRL ISLAND, which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous. To date, FBOY ISLAND has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the FBOY and FGIRL ISLAND universe is yet to come.”