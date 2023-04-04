Many of the shows that have been dropped from HBO Max streaming are now on the 13 new WB-themed Roku Channels, the free streaming platform announced on Tuesday. WB TV Watchlist will now be home to sci-series “Westworld” and “Raised by Wolves” as well as “La Femme Nikita.”

HBO Max revealed in December that they would be licensing shows including “Westworld” to third party FAST services (free, ad-supported streaming TV), such as the Roku Channel.

There’s enough WB content for 13 Roku channels, some of which are dedicated to family programming, true crime, pets, reality TV series, and do-it-yourself.

Here is the full list:

WB TV All Together: Programming includes family-friendly TV hits “Head of Class,” “Better With You,” and “Eight is Enough.”

WB TV At the Movies: A mix of classic films from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, including “Born to Be Wild,” “Matchstick Men” and “Joe Versus the Volcano.”



WB TV Crime Scenes: Were to watch true crime series “Murder Chose Me,” “A Crime to Remember,” “Southern Fried Homicide” and more.

WB TV Family Rules: Series about real-life families, such as “Long Lost Family,” “The Little Couple,” “My Five Wives,” and more.



WB TV How To: For DIY junkies and fans of educational series: “How It’s Made,” “How to Build Everything” and “How the Earth Works.”

WB TV Keeping it Real: Must-see reality shows like “F-Boy Island,” “Legendary” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”



WB TV Love & Marriage: Programming includes “Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta,” “Four Weddings” and “My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding.”

WB TV Mysteries: Unexplained, unsolved, and unknown stories from around the world, such as “Mysteries at the Museum,” “Mysteries at the Monument,” “Off Limits” and more.



WB TV Paws & Claws: Reality pet programming that includes “Bad Dog!,” “My Cat from Hell,” “Too Cute” and more.

WB TV Slice of Life: Programming about real people, “Extreme Couponing,” “Breaking Amish,” and “Toddlers & Tiaras.”



WB TV Supernatural: Includes “Ghost Brothers,” “Paranormal Lockdown” and “Most Terrifying Places in America.”

WB TV Sweet Escapes: Baking competitions”Cake Boss,” “Cupcake Wars” and “Crazy Cakes.”



WB TV Watchlist: Here’s where the bulk of HBO Max’s original series can be found, including “Westworld,” “Raised by Wolves” and “La Femme Nikita.”

WB TV Welcome Home: The best of real estate and interior design: “Caribbean Life,” “Buying Alaska” and “Bahamas Life.”



The Roku Channel offers over subscribers 350 linear channels for free. It is accessible through Roku devices, the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.