As the Golden Globe Awards still struggle to find a broadcast partner for the 2024 ceremony, Eldridge Industries CEO Todd Boehly told CNBC Monday that they are likely going to “transition” to streaming.

“I doubt we’ll be on NBC. There’s a giant transition going on. Streaming is becoming part and parcel with where the world’s headed,” Boehly said, interviewing on “Closing Bell.” “The flexibility that we can do on a streaming environment is very different than what we can do on a broadcaster. I think we’re going to take advantage of that flexibility.”

The Golden Globes were acquired by Eldridge and Dick Clark Productions in June, a move that Boehly said at the time “marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the Golden Globes.”

The Golden Globes have been mired in controversy, thanks largely to the make-up of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with the show not even being broadcast in 2021. Along with the acquisition by Eldridge and DCP (which also owns Penske Media Corporations and publications like Deadline), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association formally disbanded (although many of the same members were still voting). During the broadcast earlier this year, host Jarrod Carmichael addressed the group’s many controversies. More recently the group dropped 18 voters.

The awards are now courting respectability with, apparently, a potential streaming debut instead of a linear broadcast on NBC, as has been the tradition in years past. This might be the latest evolution in an awards show that has had to adapt and evolve in recent years and is not outside the realm of possibility – the SAG Awards are also going to stream on Netflix, starting in 2024.