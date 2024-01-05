Young Gibbs-Led ‘NCIS: Origins’ Prequel Series Ordered at CBS

CBS has ordered a new “NCIS” prequel surrounding young Gibbs straight to series, the network announced Friday.

Narrated by Mark Harmon, “NCIS: Origins” will follow young Leroy Jethro Gibbs beginning in 1991, years before the events of “NCIS.” In the series, which is slated for the 2024-2025 broadcast season, “Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” according to the official logline.

Mark Harmon and his son, Sean Harmon — both of whom have portrayed Gibbs — will executive produce the series alongside “NCIS” writers David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal. North, who currently serves as a co-showrunner and EP on “NCIS,” and Monreal are set to co-write the premiere episode and serve as co-showrunners.

The idea to expand the “NCIS” universe was initially brought to Monreal, North and CBS Studios by Sean and Mark Harmon, according to an individual with knowledge of the series. Despite playing young Gibbs in several “NCIS” episodes, casting will soon begin for the role as Sean focusing on his EP work, according to the individual.

Mark Harmon, courtesy Brian Bowen Smith/CBS; David J. North; Gina Lucita Monreal, courtesy Joanna DeGeneres; Sean Harmon, courtesy Courtney Harmon

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean Harmon said in a statement. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this new chapter to life along with Mark and Sean Harmon,” Monreal and North added. “This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs. And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story.”

The upcoming series reunites North and Monreal after the pair served as writers on “NCIS” for 10 years.

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in ‘NCIS: Origins,’ which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

“There’s no denying the cultural and global phenomenon of the NCIS franchise for the last 20 years,” CBS Studios president David Stapf said. “When Sean and Mark approached us all with this exciting expansion of the universe – exploring a young Gibbs – we knew it was the next story that needed to be told. We also couldn’t be luckier to have Gina and David at the helm as co-showrunners who are not only brilliant and adept writers, but know this character and universe so well.”

The “NCIS” franchise recently expanded to its first international spin-off with “NCIS: Sydney,” which premiered on CBS this fall.

Mark Harmon is repped by Gersh and Barry Axelrod, Atty while Sean Harmon is repped by 3Arts Entertainment, Gersh and Genow Goodman. Monreal is represented by CAA, Mosaic, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP, and North is repped by Dan Halsted Manage-Ment.