‘The Young and the Restless’ Renewed for 4 More Years at CBS

“The Young and the Restless” will continue its reign as CBS’ longest-running series.

The daytime soap has been renewed for four additional seasons at the network, taking “The Young and the Restless” through the 2027-2028 TV season and its 55th season.

“The Young and the Restless” centers on the romances and rivalries between the Newman, Winters and Abbott families in Genoa City, a fictitious Midwestern town. After first premiering on March 26, 1973, the show celebrated its 50th anniversary in March 2023.

“‘The Young and the Restless’ has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.”

This season, “The Young and the Restless” has averaged 3.50 million viewers, marking its 36th year of being the most-watched daytime drama series across TV. Additionally, the soap ranks as the most-watched daytime program among African American viewers.

In addition to celebrating the show’s 50th year on air last year, Melody Thomas Scott is celebrating 45 years of playing Nikki Newman, while Eric Braeden hits 44 years of playing Victor Newman. Additionally, Peter Bergman will reach 35 years of playing Jack Abbott while Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford all celebrate 30 years of being on the show.

Hailing from Bell Dramatic Serial Company in association with Sony Pictures Television, “The Young and the Restless” is executive produced by Josh Griffith, who also serves as the head writer.

Adam Sharp, the president and CEO of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences congratulated the series on the renewal, saying “Y&R and the Daytime Emmys celebrated golden anniversaries together in 2023, and it is so gratifying to see the continued passion for daytime television stay so strong. We look forward to celebrating with the Y&R team again at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys later this year.”

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on CBS.