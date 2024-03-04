‘Tracker’ Hunts Down Early Season 2 Renewal at CBS

The Justin Hartley-led show stands as the most-watched new drama series since “Empire”

Justin Hartley in "Tracker." (Ed Araquel/CBS)

“Tracker” hunted down an early Season 2 renewal at CBS, the network announced Monday.

The Justin Hartley-led series is set to return for a sophomore installment during the 2024-2025 season.

Based on Jeffery Deaver’s novel “The Never Game,” the CBS drama show stars Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who utilizes his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manners of mysteries, collecting rewards as he travels across the country.

“Tracker” premiered on Feb. 11 following the Super Bowl, and its launch has reached 30 million viewers across linear and digital platforms, and also stands as Paramount+’s most-watched show in February. Since its launch, “Tracker” has averaged nearly 16 million multiplatform viewers — becoming the most-watched new broadcast series since “Young Sheldon’s” premiere during the 2017-2018 season and the most-watched new drama since the 2014-2015 debut of “Empire.”

Its fourth episode on Sunday averaged 7.44 million viewers, making it the most-watched show of the night and CBS’ biggest 9 p.m. audience of the season.

Tracker
“’Tracker’ kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

In addition to Hartley, “Tracker” rounds out its cast with Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany and Eric Graise.

Hartley serves as an executive producer alongside Ken Olin, Elwood Reid and Ben Winters.

New episodes of “Tracker” will premiere Sundays at 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT, and are available to stream live and on demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, new episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

