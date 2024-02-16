You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The final season of “Young Sheldon” is off to a great start on CBS.

The “Big Bang Theory” spin-off, set to wrap up its seven-season run this spring, boasted an average of 7.99 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The viewership milestone marks the show’s best audience since the show’s Season 3 finale, which aired on April 30, 2020.

The premiere episode, titled “A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree,” had an average viewership higher than any episode from Season 6. Viewership was up 18% from the Season 6 premiere, 18% from the finale and 13% from its season average.

The series also boasted a 58% increase in streaming performance on CBS.com and the CBS app, according to internal data provided by the network. The show has benefited from new viewers finding the show on Netflix, while also streaming prior seasons on Paramount+.

Along with “Young Sheldon,” the returns of “Ghosts,” “So Help Me Todd” and an encore presentation of the premiere of “Tracker” helped the CBS Thursday lineup to an average of 5.33 million viewers, up 10% from its previous season premieres and 13% from the finales.

The Season 3 premiere of “Ghosts” scored its largest fast affiliate audience ever, averaging 7.05 million viewers. The episode marked a 12% increase in viewership from its Season 2 premiere, and was up 9% from its finale.

“So Help Me Todd,” which is back for Season 2 and welcomed Lisa Rinna in a guest starring role, averaged 4.91 million total viewers. The episode marked a 2% increase from its series premiere, and a 9% increase from the finale.

The encore episode of “Tracker,” which premiered in the coveted post-Super Bowl timeslot on Sunday, averaged 3.51 million viewers. The premiere episode, which scored 18.4 million viewers, has been seen by 23. 2 million viewers when factoring in live-plus-three and the viewership from Thursday’s episode.