‘Young Sheldon’ Season 7 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The final season of the hit CBS comedy debuts on Feb. 15

Iain Armitage holds a large pretzel as Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon" Season 7
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon" Season 7 (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

It’s almost time to say goodbye to Sheldon Cooper — again. The beloved “Big Bang Theory” character originated by Jim Parsons got his own spinoff “Young Sheldon” in 2017, with Iain Armitage picking up the mantle as 9-year-old Sheldon as he skips ahead four years and heads into the unfriendly halls of high school.

In February, the hit spinoff series enters its seventh and final season, with Sheldon nearing the canonical age where his whole life changes and he heads off to Caltech for post-grad. The CBS sitcom comes to a close despite being a huge hit, recently topping the Neilsen streaming list just after its cancellation was announced.

But fans of the “Big Bang” franchise and the Cooper family need not worry; a new spinoff is already in the works centered around new parents Georgie and Mandy, played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

But first, CBS will wrap up the tale of “Young Sheldon.” Read on for more details about the “Young Sheldon” Season 7 release schedule:

When does “Young Sheldon” Season 7 premiere?

The final season premieres on Thursday, Feb. 15 on CBS.

New “Young Sheldon” episodes will premiere on Thursdays at 8:00-8:30 ET.

Where is “Young Sheldon” streaming?

New episodes of “Young Sheldon” will be available to stream live on Paramount+ With Showtime.

They will be on-demand the next day on Paramount+ Essentials (the ad-supported plan), available on Fridays.

“Young Sheldon” Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.

“Young Sheldon” Season 7 episode guide:

CBS has revealed details for the first three episodes of the final season, which you can see below. We’ll update this space as more episodes are revealed.

  • S.7 Ep.1: “A Weiner Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree” – Feb. 15
  • S.7 Ep.2: “A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog” – Feb. 22
  • S.7 Ep.3: “A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy” – Feb. 29

When does the “Young Sheldon” series finale air?

“Young Sheldon” will come to an end with a one-hour Season 7 — and series — finale on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Read Next
'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off in the Works at CBS

Haleigh Foutch

Haleigh has been on the film, TV and entertainment beat for over a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2022 after nearly 10 years at Collider, where she built out the horror vertical and worked in a variety of roles from Content Strategy to Managing Editor. Haleigh also co-created “The Witching Hour” podcast, lent her horror…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.