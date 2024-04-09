‘FBI’ Renewed for 3 More Seasons at CBS

All three “FBI” series will be back for the 2024-2025 season, CBS announced on Tuesday, with the flagship series receiving a three-season renewal that will have it run through 2027. “FBI” is now renewed through Season 9, “FBI: International” through Season 4 and “FBI: Most Wanted” through Season 6.

All three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”’

“Obviously, I’m thrilled by the pickups. We are all extremely grateful to George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and their entire team,” said executive producer Dick Wolf.

“FBI,” which is set in New York, is Tuesday’s #1 program, averaging 9.11 million viewers based on Nielsen Most Current data, the #3 broadcast series and a time period winner in viewers. On Paramount+, “FBI” is among the top 8 most-watched series on a reach basis on the service since the start of the CBS season, according to the streamer.

“FBI” which airs at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Kane. Wolf, Rick Eid, Alex Chapple, Amanda Slater, Joe Halpin, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski serve as executive producers.

“FBI: International,” which airs at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and is set in Budapest, is a top 11 drama series this season averaging 7.22 million viewers based on Nielsen Most Current data. On a multi-platform basis, streaming for the spin-off on Paramount+, and CBS TVE is up +6% from last year.

The series stars Luke Kleintank, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Christina Wolfe and Eva-Jane Willis star. in the series. Wolf, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Ernesto Alcalde, Forney and Jankowski serve as executive producers.

“FBI: Most Wanted,” which has also seen a 6% gain in streaming year to year, stars Dylan McDermott, Shantel VanSanten, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Edwin Hodge star in the series about the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force.

Wolf, David Hudgins, Ken Girotti, Terry Miller, Dylan McDermott, Forney and Jankowski serve as executive producers.

The series are distributed domestically by Universal Studio Group and internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.