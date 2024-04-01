FBI Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) travels to Budapest, Hungary in the April 9 episode of “FBI: International:” There, he teams up with the CIA and the Fly Team, lead by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) to take down a killer cartel.

Forrester goes undercover as an arms expert in the crossover episode, titled “Remove the Compromise,” which has the agents on the trail of drug lord Antonio Vargas (David Zayas).

Vargas is the the head of the Durango Cartel, who has terrorized the New York-based FBI agents in several previous episodes.

He was also responsible for the death of Jubal’s girlfriend, fellow FBI agent Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe). Trina, whose title was Assistant Director in Charge, was shot and lingered in a coma for months before dying in the January 2022 “FBI” episode “Grief.”

These first-look episodic and behind-the-scenes images have been exclusively shared with TheWrap ahead of the episode’s broadcast next Tuesday.

The cast of “FBI: International” includes Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate.

“FBI: International” airs Tuesdays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Paramount+.

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine filming the crossover episode of “FBI: International” (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine bond over beers in the “FBI: International” episode “Remove the Compromise” (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)