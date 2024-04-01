‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: International Crossover: Jubal and Forrester Track Killer Cartel in Exclusive Photos

It’s a chance for Jeremy Sisto’s character to catch the people responsible Rina Trenholm’s death

FBI: International
Luke Kleintank and Jeremy Sisto “FBI: International”) (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) travels to Budapest, Hungary in the April 9 episode of “FBI: International:” There, he teams up with the CIA and the Fly Team, lead by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) to take down a killer cartel.

Forrester goes undercover as an arms expert in the crossover episode, titled “Remove the Compromise,” which has the agents on the trail of drug lord Antonio Vargas (David Zayas).

Vargas is the the head of the Durango Cartel, who has terrorized the New York-based FBI agents in several previous episodes.

He was also responsible for the death of Jubal’s girlfriend, fellow FBI agent Rina Trenholm (Kathleen Munroe). Trina, whose title was Assistant Director in Charge, was shot and lingered in a coma for months before dying in the January 2022 “FBI” episode “Grief.”

Jeremy Sisto in "FBI: International"
Read Next
'FBI' Star Jeremy Sisto on Jubal's Jaunt to Italy in Crossover Event: 'He Really Feels Motivated to Play This Right'

These first-look episodic and behind-the-scenes images have been exclusively shared with TheWrap ahead of the episode’s broadcast next Tuesday.

The cast of “FBI: International” includes Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Special Agent Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson and Christina Wolfe as Special Agent Amanda Tate.

“FBI: International” airs Tuesdays on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streams the next day on Paramount+.

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine filming the crossover episode of “FBI: International” (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)
Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine bond over beers in the “FBI: International” episode “Remove the Compromise” (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)
Jeremy Sisto, FBI: International
Jeremy Sisto as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine has a reflective moment in the April 9 “FBI: International” episode “Remove the Compromise” (Credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)
Jeremy Sisto, FBI
Read Next
'FBI' Star Jeremy Sisto Says a Case From Jubal's Past Makes Him 'Get His Hands Dirty'

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments

One response to “‘FBI’ and ‘FBI: International Crossover: Jubal and Forrester Track Killer Cartel in Exclusive Photos”

  1. Dana Avatar
    Dana

    Can no longer watch FBI. The music is over the top, ridiculous and distracts from the acting hack, you cannot even hear the actors. It is unrealistic to have music going all the time. Has ruined the show.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.