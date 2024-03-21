“Bupkis” will not return for Season 2 after all despite Peacock renewing the Pete Davidson comedy series for a second season, but this is not a case of a streamer reversing its decision. Instead, it was Davidson who chose to pull the plug on the autobiographical series.

“I’ve always seen ‘Bupkis’ as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” Davidson said in a statement before noting that this chapter of his life has closed.

“After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I’ve ever done, ‘Bupkis’ is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished.”

The “SNL” alum added that he’s excited for this “next chapter” and for fans to “see the work.”

Created by Davidson, Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, “Bupkis” has been described as a “highly fictionalized” portrayal of Davidson’s life in the same way “Curb Your Enthusiasm” has been for Larry David. The series follows Pete after he returns to Staten Island to live with his mom (Edie Falco). Shortly after the move, Pete learns that his grandfather (Joe Pesci) is dying, a family tragedy that sends him spiraling. The series also starred Bobby Cannavale, Brad Garrett, Shane Gillis, Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Stewart and John Mulaney to name just a few members of its all-star comedy cast.

Though the series was relatively well received and currently has a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Bupkis” never quite took off for Davidson or Peacock. The comedian even poked fun of its lack of a cultural imprint in October when he hosted “Saturday Night Live.” His viral “I’m Just Pete” sketch begins with the lyrics “No one cares about the work I do / I made a show with Joe Pesci too / And no one streamed it but my mom.”

Looking forward, Davidson will star in James DeMonaco’s horror-thriller about a retirement home filled with sinister secrets, “The Home.” The Lionsgate movie is expected to be released later this year.