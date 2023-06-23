Pete Davidson’s ‘Bupkis’ Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical comedy “Bupkis” has been renewed by NBCUniversal, the studio confirmed Friday. The Peacock comedy stars Edie Falco and Joe Pesci alongside the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

“Pete Davidson is a once-in-a-generation talent, and what he created with the first season of ‘Bupkis’ absolutely blew us away,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a release. “Pete has the rare ability to make you laugh out loud with his unfiltered brand of comedy, and then tear up with his raw and honest vulnerability. We could not be more proud to continue on this journey with Pete, Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television for a second season as we continue to bolster Peacock’s comedy slate.”

The first season of “Bupkis” was met with mixed reviews, with some critics calling the series “uneven,” while others (including TheWrap) said Davidson “masterfully” presented the fictionalized version of his world.

NBCUniversal went the extra mile to bring more viewers to the series, beyond those who subscribe to Peacock, by posting an entire episode on YouTube a month after it was initially released. NBC also aired the series’ second episode earlier this month following a rerun of “SNL.”

Peacock has yet to release any viewership data for “Bupkis.”

Davidson co-wrote the series with his friend Dave Sirus and showrunner Judah Miller. The series is executive produced by Davidson, Sirius, Miller, Andrew Singer, Erin David and Lorne Michaels, the longtime executive producer of “SNL.” Jason Orley directed and co-executive produced the first season.

“Bupkis” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video.