‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

“The Last Thing He Told Me” will return for a second season on Apple TV+.

Season 2 of the thriller series will be based on the forthcoming sequel to Laura Dave’s novel “The Last Thing He Told Me,” which is slated for publication in 2025. The book will be released ahead of the premiere of the Apple TV+’s series’ second season.

Stars Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse are set to reprise their roles in the next season, expanding the events of Season 1, which plunged audiences the relationship fostered by Hannah Hall (Garner) with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Rice) in order to find the truth about her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

Aaron Zelman will join the show as co-showrunner with Josh Singer, with both Zelman and Singer serving as executive producers. The renewal comes nearly a year after the Apple TV+ series first premiered in April 2023.

“Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” said Garner, who stars in and executive produces the series. “The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious—and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese, and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story – I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to season two! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.”

“The Last Thing He Told Me” is produced by 20th Television and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, which is a part of Candle Media. Dave’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel was also a Reese’s Book Club pick. Hello Sunshine first optioned “The Last Thing He Told Me,” while 20th Television optioned the upcoming sequel.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this incredible team back together for another season of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ on Apple TV+,” Witherspoon said. “The audience response to Laura Dave’s gorgeous novel and Jen Garner’s stunning performance in the series was so gratifying for all of us at Hello Sunshine. We can’t wait to dive in and see what’s in store for Hannah Hall in season two.”

“‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ quickly became so beloved by global audiences and we’re incredibly excited to expand the world of Laura’s bestselling novel, alongside this amazing creative team led by Reese and Jennifer,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss added. “Season two will take viewers on an even more exhilarating ride with more mysteries, twists and turns around every corner, and we can’t wait to explore the next chapter for these captivating characters.”

Laura Dave created and adapted “The Last Thing He Told Me” alongside Josh Singer, who both serve as executive producers alongside Garner, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

“I’m over the moon to continue telling the story of Hannah and Bailey,” Dave said. “The response to ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ has been truly extraordinary, and I’m grateful to everyone who read and shared the book and made this possible.”

“Working with Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice and Nickolaj Coster-Waldau has been fantastic in every way, and Laura and I are thrilled to reunite with them as well as Reese, Lauren and the incredible teams at Hello Sunshine, 20th Television, Apple TV+, and the entire cast and crew,” Singer said. “We’re thrilled Aaron Zelman is joining us to help lead our show as we dive into the exciting new season.”

Garner is repped by CAA, Linden Entertainment, The Lede Company and Sloane Offer, while Witherspoon is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, The Lede Company and Gretchen Rush of Hansen Jacobsen. Hello Sunshine is represented by CAA, The Lede Company and Gretchen Rush of Hansen Jacobsen.