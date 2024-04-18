‘Elsbeth’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

CBS has given a thumbs-up to Season 2 of “Elsbeth,” “The Good Wife” spin-off that stars Carrie Preston as the quirky lawyer, who’s now in New York and solving murders for the NYPD.

The well-reviewed procedural is the #2 most-watched new show of the season, according to network data.

“‘Elsbeth’ has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment in a statement shared with TheWrap.

Reisenbach thanked executive producers Robert and Michelle King for their “stellar track record for creating critically-acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters,” as well as showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team for “develop[ing] an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore.”

She added, “We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

Guest stars so far included Stephen Moyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Retta and Blair Underwood.

Preston stars as lead character Elsbeth Tascioni; the actress previously won an Emmy for her portrayal of the character, whom she has played across “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” Carra Patterson costars as Officer Kaya Blanke, with Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner and Gloria Reuben as his wife Claudia.

In live plus 35-day multiplatform viewership, “Elsbeth,” which also streams on Paramount+, reaches nearly 11 million viewers and is up +52% from the year ago program in the time period.

The show premiered on Feb. 29 and had a long wait before its second and third episodes, which aired after the State of the Union address and March Madness.

According to Nielsen Most Current data, the show has improved the time period +25% from a year ago.

“Elsbeth” airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It’s also available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.