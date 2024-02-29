The cast of “Elsbeth” keeps adding big names to its roster. The CBS spin-off of “The Good Wife” starring Carrie Preston has recruited Keegan-Michael Key and Gina Gershon as guest stars of its upcoming first season, TheWrap can reveal exclusively. The actors join previously announced guest stars Stephen Moyer, Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Retta, Linda Lavin and Blair Underwood.

“Elsbeth” moves the action from Chicago to New York City, and follows as beloved “Good Wife” and “Good Fight” character Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston) trades in the courtroom to investigating murders with the NYPD. After leaving behind her career as a defense attorney, Elsbeth relocates to take on a new role as an investigator under Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce). Elsbeth also befriends officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), who grows fond of the kooky lawyer’s unique approach to finding the truth behind a crime.

Keegan-Michael Key joins the cast as Ashton Hayes, described by CBS as “an esteemed financial advisor with shady clients, who thrills to the challenge of planning every detail of his daughter’s country club wedding, including the unfortunate fate of the hapless groom.”

Key is known for roles on “Schmigadoon!,” “Key & Peele,” “Playing House,” “Reboot,” Friends from College” and the first season of “Fargo.”

Gina Gershon will play Dr. Vanessa Holmes, described by CBS as “a well-respected plastic surgeon who is enraged when a former mentee starts stealing her clients. When she finds out that her very own wife is one of those clients, Vanessa performs the unkindest cut of all.”

Gershon is known for roles on “Rescue Me,” “How to Make It in America,” “Showgirls,” “Riverdale” and “New Amsterdam.”

“Elsbeth” is executive produced by co-creators Robert and Michelle King, who also created “The Good Wife” and “The Good Wife,” along with showrunner Jonathan Tolins and Liz Glotzer.

The series premieres Thursday, Feb. 29, on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the day after premiere on Paramount+.