2024 TV Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

With a new year comes a new batch of TV premieres, from returning broadcast favorites like “Abbott Elementary” and “Night Court” to long-awaited streaming releases like HBO’s “True Detective” Season 4 and “House of the Dragon” Season 2.

As the major broadcasters rebound from Hollywood’s double strike this summer, the networks will debut several new series, including CBS’ Justin Hartley-led “Tracker” and “The Good Wife” spin-off “Elsbeth,” as well as Fox’s new adult animated series “Grimsburg,” led by Jon Hamm.

On the streaming side of things, series set to make their debut in the first month of 2024 include Netflix’s “The Brothers Sun” and “Griselda,” Peacock’s “Ted,” Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air,” AMC’s “Monsieur Spade” and Hulu’s “Death and Other Details,” among others.

For the full breakdown of 2024 TV premiere dates, see below. New titles will be added to this list as they are announced.

January

Monday, January 1

“America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” (NBC)

Tuesday, January 2

“Night Court” (NBC)

“Extended Family” (NBC)

“Celebrity Name that Tune” (Fox)

“The Floor” (Fox)

“Good Trouble” (Freeform)

Wednesday, January 3

“I Can See Your Voice” (Fox)

“We Are Family” (Fox)

Thursday, January 4

“The Brothers Sun” (Netflix)

“Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale” (AMC+)

Sunday, January 7

“Grimsburg” (Fox)

“Krapopolis” (Fox)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“The Great North” (Fox)

Tuesday, January 9

“La Brea” (NBC)

“Found” (NBC)

Wednesday, January 10

“Echo” (Disney+, Hulu)

“Criminal Record” (Apple TV+)

“The Trust: A Game of Greed” (Netflix)

Thursday, January 11

“Ted” (Peacock)

“Children Ruin Everything” (The CW)

Friday, January 12

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

“True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

“Monsieur Spade” (AMC, AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Monday, January 15

Primetime Emmy Awards (Fox)

Tuesday, January 16

“Death and Other Details” (Hulu)

Wednesday, January 17

“Chicago Med” (NBC)

“Chicago Fire” (NBC)

“Chicago P.D.” (NBC)

“Wild Cards” (The CW)

“Family Law” (The CW)

“Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller” (National Geographic)

Thursday, January 18

“Law & Order” (NBC)

“Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC)

Friday, January 19

“Transplant” (NBC)

Monday, January 22

“The Bachelor” (ABC)

“20/20” (ABC)

“TMZ Investigates” (Fox)

“America’s Most Wanted” (Fox)

Wednesday, January 24

“Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” (Freeform)

“A Real Bug’s Life” (Disney+)

Thursday, January 25

“Griselda” (Netflix)

“Son of a Critch” (The CW)

“Sexy Beast” (Paramount+)

Friday, January 26

“Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

“Expats” (Prime Video)

“Hightown” Season 3 (Starz)

Sunday, January 28

“Next Level Chef” (Fox)

Monday, January 29

“The Irrational (NBC)

Tuesday, January 30

Wednesday, January 31

“Choir” (Disney+)

February

Thursday, February 1

“Farmer Wants a Wife” (Fox)

“Genius: MLK/X” (National Geographic)

Sunday, February 4

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Wednesday, February 7

“The Conners” (ABC)

“Not Dead Yet” (ABC)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Judge Steve Harvey” (ABC)

Sunday, February 11

“Tracker” (CBS)

Monday, February 12

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

“Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

“NCIS” (CBS)

“NCIS: Hawai’i” (CBS)

Tuesday, February 13

“FBI” (CBS)

“FBI: International” (CBS)

“FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS)

Wednesday, February 14

“Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

“The New Look” (Apple TV+)

Thursday, February 15

“Young Sheldon” (CBS)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“So Help Me Todd” (CBS)

Friday, February 16

“S.W.A.T.” (CBS)

“Fire Country” (CBS)

“Blue Bloods” (CBS)

Sunday, February 18

“American Idol” (ABC)

“What Would You Do?” (ABC)

“The Equalizer” (CBS)

“CSI: Vegas” (CBS)

Tuesday, February 20

“Will Trent” (ABC)

“The Rookie” (ABC)

“The Good Doctor” (ABC)

“Crime Nation” (The CW)

Thursday, February 22

“Avatar: The Last Airbender” (Netflix)

Sunday, February 25

“The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (AMC and AMC+)

Monday, February 26

The Voice (NBC)

“Deal or No Deal Island” (NBC)

Wednesday, Feb, 28

“Survivor” (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 29

“Elsbeth” (CBS)

“The Tourist” (Netflix)

March

Monday, March 4

“MasterChef Junior” (Fox)

Tuesday, March 5

“The Cleaning Lady” (Fox)

“Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (Fox)

Wednesday, March 6

“The Masked Singer” (Fox)

“Animal Control” (Fox)

“Family Guy” (Fox)

Sunday, March 10

Oscars (ABC)

Wednesday, March 13

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Thursday, March 14

“9-1-1” (ABC)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

“Station 19” (ABC)

Girls5Eva (Netflix)

Friday, March 15

“Manhunt” (Apple TV+)

Wednesday, March 20

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

Thursday, March 21

“3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

April

Friday, April 12

May

Thursday, May 16

“Bridgerton” Season 3 Part 1 (Netflix)

June

Thursday, June 13