CBS has given series orders to the Kathy Bates-starring “Matlock” remake, a “Good Wife”-“Good Fight” spin-off starring Carrie Preston and a comedy series led by Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr.

“Matlock,” produced by CBS Studios, centers on the brilliant septuagenarian Matlock (Bates), who rejoins the workforce at a prestigious law firm and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from the inside. The show stars Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, ”David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

The drama is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Bates also serves as executive producer alongside Kat Coiro, who directed the pilot.

The original “Matlock” ran for nine seasons (on NBC and then ABC) and ended in 1995. Its titular character was a folksy-but-clever attorney in Atlanta played by Andy Griffith. For its first five seasons, it was ranked in the top 20 shows on TV.

“Elsbeth,” marks the latest spin-off series in “The Good Wife” franchise and brings back the action to CBS, following the six-season run of “The Good Fight” on Paramount+. After her successful career in Chicago, Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston) returns as the astute but unconventional attorney, who “utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.”

Along with Preston, the new series stars Wendell Pierce as Captain CW Wagner and Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya.

The show is a King Size Productions collaboration with CBS Studios, executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins (who will serve as showrunner) and Liz Glotzer.

Damon Wayans Jr. and Sr. are also joining forces for the new comedy series “Poppa’s House.” The follows celebrated talk radio host and divorced Poppa, as his point of view is challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired. At home, he finds himself still parenting his adult son, a dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Along with the Wayans father-son duo, the show stars Essence Atkins as Ivy and Tetona Jackson as Nina.

The pilot for the comedy was written by Damon Wayans and Kevin Hench and directed by Andy Ackerman. The series is executive produced by Hench, Wayans, Wayans Jr. under Two Shakes Entertainment and Ackerman. Kameron Tarlow is the producer at Two Shakes Entertainment overseeing the project.

The new series join the previously renewed CBS shows set for the 2023-24 season, including “48 Hours,” “60 Minutes,” “The Amazing Race,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “CSI: Vegas,” “The Equalizer,” “FBI,” “FBI: International,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fire Country,” “Ghosts,” “Lingo,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “The Neighborhood,” “So Help Me Todd,” “Survivor,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Tracker,” “Tough as Nails” and “Young Sheldon.”