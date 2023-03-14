Jason Ritter Joins Kathy Bates as Series Regular in CBS’ ‘Matlock’ Reboot

Jason Ritter has been tapped to star alongside Kathy Bates in CBS’ drama pilot for “Matlock,” a reboot of the classic television series.

Ritter’s casting rounds out the ensemble for the pilot, which features Bates as Madeline Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

The CBS Studios series centers on the brilliant septuagenarian Matlock (Kathy Bates), who rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm and uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from the inside. “Matlock” is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will. Bates also serves as executive producer alongside Kat Coiro, who is set to direct the pilot.

The “Parenthood” and “Yellowjackets” actor will play Julian, the son of the head of the firm who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth but who’s not to be underestimated.

“Diligent and persistent with a lot to prove, he’s at odds with prioritizing his family and balancing his career. He always considers the good of the firm, even if it pushes the boundaries between his work and personal life,” CBS wrote of the character in a statement.

Ritter will next star in an episode of Howard Gordon’s Fox anthology series “Accused,” along with guest starring in Season 2 of “Yellowjackets.” His recent roles include appearances in Netflix’s ”Raising Dion” and the limited series “Candy” on Hulu. He previously starred in ABC’s ”Kevin Saves the World” as well as Comedy Central’s ”Another Period.”

Other credits include a run as a recurring guest star on ABC’s ”A Million Little Things,” “Goliath,” “Drunk History,” “Girls” and the NBC drama “Parenthood,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.

Ritters’ film credits include the Emmy-nominated HBO film ”The Tale” opposite Laura Dern, “Bitch, the Intervention”B directed by Clea Duvall and ”The Meddler” opposite Rose Byrne and Susan Sarandon.

He also voiced the lead role of Dipper Pines in Disney’s ”Gravity Falls” and the supporting role of Fox Dad in Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins.” Ritter’s is also set to voice the lead role of Jonathan Fall in Netflix’s upcoming animated series “Captain Fall.”

Ritter is repped by CAA and The Burstein Company.