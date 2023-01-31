CBS Orders Pilots for ‘Matlock’ Reboot With Kathy Bates, ‘Good Wife’ Spinoff Starring Carrie Preston

Four new projects have been ordered from CBS Studios, including a “Matlock” reboot starring Kathy Bates and a Carrie Preston-led spinoff of “The Good Wife.”

CBS Studios placed two pilot orders for the 2023 to 2024 season. The first is “Elsbeth,” executive produced by Michelle King (“The Good Wife”), Robert King (“The Good Wife”) and Liz Glotzer (“The Good Fight”). The “Good Wife” and “Good Fight” spin-off will follow Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney who uses her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

Next up is a Jennie Synder, Eric Christian and Joanna Klein-executive produced reboot of “Matlock,” which stars Kathy Bates. The series is centered on Madeline Matlock, who rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm, where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

CBS Studios has also jumpstarted development for two series, “The Pact” and “Watson.” Both could potentially go straight to series in the 2024 to 2025 season, with writers rooms already set.

In “The Pact,” a childhood promise leads three friends from the inner city of Newark to becoming doctors, where they return to their hometown to open a medical center to serve their community. The project, which is set to be executive produced by Marcus Dalzine (“Prodigal Son,” Sheila Ducksworth (“Ambitions,”) and the NAACP’s Leon Russell and Derrick Johnson, is based on the book “The Pact: Three Young Men Make a Promise Dream.”

The last project, “Watson” was Inspired by characters from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes mysteries, and focuses on Holmes’ friend Dr. John Watson. After Holmes’ death, Watson continues his medical career as the head of a clinic committed to treating rare genetic disorders. However, he uncovers a startling secret that puts him in the crosshairs of Moriarty once again.

The pilot is executive produced by Craig Sweeny (“Limitless”), Aaron Kaplan (“The Chi”), Brian Morewitz (“A Million Little Things”) and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD.