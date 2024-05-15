The “Raven’s Home” Season 6 finale from September 2023 will serve as the Raven-Symoné-led show’s final installment.

The Disney Channel series, which extended the “That’s So Raven” universe, won’t be continuing at the company. In its place, Disney has greenlit a pilot for a spin-off entitled “Alice in the Palace” starring Mykal-Michelle Harris.

Symoné will serve as an executive producer and director for the new multicam sitcom, which will mark the first project under her new overall deal with Disney Branded TV. Under the new deal, the actress is set to produce, direct and develop projects across linear and streaming.

“Alice in the Palace” will center on Raven’s young cousin, Alice (Harris), who returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (also Harris), a young royal who looks exactly like her. As the pair deepens their bond, Clementine gets a taste of the fun side of “normal” life, while Alice gets a taste of the finer side of “regal” life, per the official logline.

In addition to Symoné, Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will executive produce and are set to write the pilot.

“Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old,” Symoné said in a statement. “After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter and togetherness, I’m excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family.”

In addition to “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home,” Symoné also starred in “The Cheetah Girls,” “Cheetah Girls 2,” “Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century,” “Zenon: Z3” and “Kim Possible” at Disney. She also directed episodes of Disney Channel series “Sydney to the Max” and “Pretty Freekin Scary.”

“Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing and directing,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said. “For six incredible seasons, ‘Raven’s Home’ has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off ‘Alice in the Palace.’”

Over the course of six seasons from 2017-2023, “Raven’s Home” earned five children’s and family Emmy nominations. It also starred Anneliese van der Pol, Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz, Felix Avitia, Emmy Liu-Wang and Rondell Sheridan, to varying degrees.

Raven-Symoné is represented by Verve and The Pacella Law Group.