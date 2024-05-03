Raven-Symoné came to her wife Miranda Maday’s defense after social media users accused the latter of not knowing who the longtime actress was before they got married.

“I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs,” the former “That’s So Raven” star said in a Thursday TikTok video. “It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it.”

Apparently, some so-called fans were enraged over the possibility that Maday did not know of Raven-Symoné’s fame prior to their relationship. Maday attempted to set the record straight online while sitting next to her wife, whom she married in 2020.

“It’s really become wild. I hope to clear the air right now in letting you all know that I have never once said that I did not know who Raven was,” Maday said. “I only ever said that I did not grow up watching ‘That’s So Raven.’ I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work. I’ve also been at a lot of this work.”

She went on to say that not only was she knowledgeable of the “Raven’s Home” actress’ celebrity status, she’s even been welcome on set.

“So I mean backstage at ‘The View,’ ’25 Words or Less,’ the list goes on and on. I love ‘That’s So Raven.’ I think she should have won all the Emmys. I think my wife is endlessly talented. I support her beyond,” Maday said while celebrating her wife’s achievements.

“She also just isn’t Raven-Symoné to me. You guys must try to open your minds a little bit and understand there is more behind people that are also a celebrity,” Maday added. “There is real life here, and that’s why we’re feeling inclined to address this, because I’m receiving so much hate for something that is really just a big spiral of Internet misinformation.”

Chiming back in, Raven slammed verified social media users who are exploiting the status symbol just to be a nuisance online, saying, “And for all of the blue checks out there acting like trolls, sit down.”

The confusion began after Maday discussed never watching the Disney Channel while growing up during an April interview on the podcast “Bottoms Up With Fannita.”

“I’m married to her and the fact that I didn’t watch the show was something that Raven appreciated,” Maday said at the time. “I think I was a little too old … My sister who is five years younger than me watched ‘That’s So Raven,’ loved ‘That’s So Raven,’ and now that I’ve seen all of it, I love ‘That’s So Raven.’”

“That’s So Raven” debuted on the Disney Channel on Jan. 17, 2003, and aired its final episode on Nov. 10, 2007. It went on to have two spin-offs, “Cory in the House” and “Raven’s Home,” which is currently airing.