‘The Good Doctor’ to End With Season 7 on ABC

“The Good Doctor” is scrubbing into his final surgery.

The ABC medical drama, which chronicled the complex world of Dr. Shaun Murphy and the obstacles, triumphs and milestones he and colleagues face in the medical world, will end with its upcoming seventh season. The farewell season kicks off Tuesday, Feb. 20, 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The series stars Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson. Hill Harper, who portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews, previously exited the show to focus on his U.S. Senate campaign.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible,” Highmore said in a statement. “Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

ABC renewed “The Good Doctor” for its seventh season in April 2023. The series ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in Monday’s 10 p.m. time slot last season for adults 18-49.

“The Good Doctor” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Showrunners Liz Friedman and David Shore will continue to helm the show in its final season.

“‘The Good Doctor’ has been a once in a lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done and the message we’ve been privileged to be a part of,” Shore, Friedman and executive producer Erin Gunn said in a statement. “We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve. Thank you, Sony; thank you, ABC; thank you all.”

In addition to Shore, Highmore and Gunn, Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee serve as executive producers.

Check out a teaser for the farewell season in the video above.