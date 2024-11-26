‘The Talk’ Series Finale Sets December Airdate

“The Talk” is officially ending on Friday, Dec. 20, CBS said on Tuesday. The long-running talk show, modeled on a format made popular by ABC’s “The View,” had been renewed earlier this year for an abbreviated 15th and final season.

Created by former “Roseanne” actor Sara Gilbert, “The Talk” first premiered in 2010, with Gilbert hosting for the first nine seasons alongside original hosts Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini and Marissa Janet Winokur.

The show’s final season has been hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood; all five have been co-hosts since 2021.

Fans can probably expect a few surprises during the show’s final few weeks; in a joint statement earlier this year, CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said the network will “plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

The show recently made headlines when ex-“Tonight Show” host Jay Leno came on earlier this month. Leno weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump’s win over Vice President Kamala Harris, telling “The Talk” that it was “a great day for democracy.”

On the same episode, the comedian said that he “was not a fan” of Trump, but believed the most recent election was “fair” and “honest.”

“The nice thing about this election is, it was fair, it was honest. OK, I was not a fan, but that’s OK, it’s the President of the United States — let’s all get together, thank you very much,” he said. “You know my fear is they’re going to be watching this, and there are 1,100 votes out of 300 million between, and it’s going to be name calling about, ‘OK, here’s the answer, OK? This is the thing.’ And it was done profession — there was no cheating. Everybody says it was honest. I mean, it’s a great day for democracy.

Until its finale, “The Talk” will continue to air Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. PT from CBS Studio Center in Studio City, CA.





