“The Talk” has scored a new ratings high this month, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Nov. 13, the daytime talk show reached a viewership high for Season 14 as it averaged 1.37 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, marking its best 5-day weekly average since the week of May 1 of this year. During the week, the CBS show was also up 2% in total viewers as compared to the previous week.

“The Talk” is currently averaging 1.34 million viewers and ranks as the third most-watched daytime talk show across broadcast and syndicated programming when it comes to total viewers, behind only “The View” and “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Monday’s episode, which hosted guest Lisa Ling, emerged as the week’s most-watched installment as it drew in 1.49 million viewers. The Monday installment became the most-watched episode of “The Talk” since Tuesday, May 2 of this year, when Patricia Clarkson and Cristo Fernandez served as the talker’s guests.

Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, “The Talk” features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, cooking segments and human interest stories.

Emmy Award winning producer and former “The Late Late Show With James Corden” EP Rob Crabbe serves as an executive producer for Season 14 of “The Talk,” with Ed Horwitz and Ianthe Jones serving as co-executive producers.

“The Talk” is now back in stride following the conclusion of the WGA strike in late September, which prompted the syndicated talker to delay its Season 14 premiere — which was initially scheduled for Sept. 18 — after the show had been on hiatus since May 2 due to the labor dispute and has been airing pre-recorded episodes since.