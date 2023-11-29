‘The Talk’ Hits Season 14 Ratings High With 1.4 Million Viewers | Exclusive

The talk show was the third most-watched daytime talk show across broadcast and syndicated programming

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Klootz, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales on "The Talk" (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

“The Talk” has scored a new ratings high this month, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

During the week of Nov. 13, the daytime talk show reached a viewership high for Season 14 as it averaged 1.37 million total viewers, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, marking its best 5-day weekly average since the week of May 1 of this year. During the week, the CBS show was also up 2% in total viewers as compared to the previous week.

“The Talk” is currently averaging 1.34 million viewers and ranks as the third most-watched daytime talk show across broadcast and syndicated programming when it comes to total viewers, behind only “The View” and “Live with Kelly and Mark.”

Monday’s episode, which hosted guest Lisa Ling, emerged as the week’s most-watched installment as it drew in 1.49 million viewers. The Monday installment became the most-watched episode of “The Talk” since Tuesday, May 2 of this year, when Patricia Clarkson and Cristo Fernandez served as the talker’s guests.

Hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, “The Talk” features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances, cooking segments and human interest stories.

Emmy Award winning producer and former “The Late Late Show With James Corden” EP Rob Crabbe serves as an executive producer for Season 14 of “The Talk,” with Ed Horwitz and Ianthe Jones serving as co-executive producers.

“The Talk” is now back in stride following the conclusion of the WGA strike in late September, which prompted the syndicated talker to delay its Season 14 premiere — which was initially scheduled for Sept. 18 — after the show had been on hiatus since May 2 due to the labor dispute and has been airing pre-recorded episodes since.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

  1. Tatiana Victor Avatar
    Tatiana Victor

    Where is the story about The View? This does not tell the whole story and is ratings spin. It’s not about total viewers it’s about demos and ratings. The Talk has low ratings. It is not doing well since Kristin Matthews is no longer there. The article is missing information and has a mistake in leaving out Hoda and Jenna and their numbers.
    For the week of Nov. 13, “The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.61 rating) and Total Viewers (2.377 million) among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, leading NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.30 rating and 1.908 million, respectively), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (0.95 rating and 1.379 million, respectively), “NBC News Daily” (0.73 rating and 1.050 million, respectively) and CBS’ “The Talk” (0.89 rating and 1.373 million, respectively). “The View” also averaged 230,000 Women 25-54 and 155,000 Women 18-49, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

    “The View” posted gains from the previous week in Women 25-54 (+4% – 230,000 vs. 221,000) and Women 18-49 (+7% – 155,000 vs. 145,000).

    Season to date, “The View” is up in Total Viewers (+4% – 2.411 million vs. 2.321 million) versus the comparable weeks last season.

    Season to date, “The View” is ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs for the 4th consecutive season.

