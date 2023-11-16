You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

“Sherri” continued its reign as the second most-watched daytime talk show among women 25-54 in the first half of November, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

In the first two weeks this month, the Sherri Shepherd-hosted talker averaged a 0.35 rating in the demo among women 25-54 and 6.13 share in the same demo, according to live-plus-same-day Nielsen figures, coming in second place as compared to other daytime talk shows. Only “Live With Kelly and Mark” scored higher than “Sherri” as it landed a 0.47 rating and a 8.36 share, while “The Jennifer Hudson Show” came in third place behind “Sherri” with a 0.23 rating and a 3.84 share.

“Sherri” maintained its rating dominance after ranking as the second most-watched daytime talk show in October, both among adults 25-54 and women 25-54. From Oct. 2 to Oct. 29, “Sherri” garnered a 0.25 rating among adults 25-54 — coming behind “Live With Mark and Kelly’s” 0.42 rating — and a 0.32 rating among women in the same age range — behind the 0.5 rating brought in by “Live With Mark and Kelly.”

The nationally syndicated show, which hails from Lionsgate producer and distributor Debmar-Mercury, has grown in both demos three months into its sophomore season, as it scored the No. 3 spot among daytime talk shows in both demos in its freshman installment a year ago.

“Sherri’s recent climb in the ratings, hitting a 33-week high in the most recent national ratings with a .74 in HH – and coming off its two best metered-markets of the season – is indicative of the ascension we’ve seen this season,” Debmar-Mercury EVP of programming Lonnie Burstein said of the show’s national numbers in a statement to TheWrap. “This is illustrated by ‘Sherri’ now being the No. 2 ranked show in the advertiser- coveted women 25-54 and adults 25-54 demographics.”

While “The Jennifer Hudson Show” became the No. 2 most-watched talk show among women 18-34 this season with a 0.111 rating, behind only “Live with Kelly and Mark,” “Sherri” followed closely in third place with a 0.110 rating among in the demo.

After wrapping up its debut season of on June 16, “Sherri” returned for its second installment on Sept. 18. While the return date occurred in the midst of the WGA strike, the daytime talker was able to pick up production during the labor dispute as Shepherd explained, “We have never employed WGA writers, so us coming back to work is not crossing the picket line.”