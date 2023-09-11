CBS’ “The Talk” is set to head back into production amid Hollywood’s dual strikes, per media reports. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will also return to filming, TheWrap has confirmed.

The news comes after Drew Barrymore’s talks show returned to production despite the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes. The show’s decisions to go back to production has sparked outcry online.

Back on May 2, “The Talk” shared that it would be going on hiatus due to the WGA strike, mentioning that pre-recorded episodes of the daytime talk show would air in the meantime. However, per reports, “The Talk” will make its way back onto TV screens on Sept. 18.

The talk-centered show features hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales. TheWrap has reached out to CBS for request for comment.

As for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” TheWrap has learned that Jennifer Hudson will return to host the talk series, which make its comeback on Sept. 18 as well. It will fulfill its regular production schedule.The show, which is covered by the WGA agreement, will be begin the season without writers due to the strike. However, the show plans to resume with WGA writers once a contract is agreed upon.

On Sunday, Barrymore shared in a post that she “owns” the choice to have “The Drew Barrymore Show” start filming its fourth season.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers,” Barrymore wrote. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time.”

Her words sparked a negative response from folks online, and some even took to the comments in her post. Strikers also went to picket in front of the show on Monday.

“You are definitely going to be bringing us writers together… when we picket your show tomorrow,” an Instagram user named David Guggenheim, who also appeared to be a WGA member said in the comment section.

Per SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, talk shows, competition series, as well as game shows are allowed to continue to film, though many stopped taping in order to show solidarity to union members. The Washington Post reported that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said in a statement that Barrymore’s show is “produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”

“The Talk,” which is ran and executive produced Rob Crabbe, will enter its 14th season.