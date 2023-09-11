Folks online are calling out Drew Barrymore and slamming her over the decision to start production back up for her daytime talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show” despite the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes.

“Drew Barrymore’s writers are outside the studio picketing while she continues without them, she’s ‘writing’ the show (most likely with some help) so effectively scabbing, and anyone with a WGA pin or shirt is being removed from the audience? This is villain s–t,” journalist and TV writer Alex Zaragoza.

Their words came after Barrymore announced her show would start production back up.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” Barrymore said in an Instagram post. “It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.



“I own this choice,” she added. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.”

While that announcement was probably enough already to ruffle some feathers, the news that Barrymore fans wearing WGA buttons were being removed from the audience seemed to have only made it worse. However, Barrymore said she was totally “unaware” that fans were having that experience and expressed her regret.

“It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings,” a spokesperson for “The Drew Barrymore Show” told TheWrap on Monday. “Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”

Nevertheless, fans online haven’t held back any of their thoughts — good, bad or ugly. Here’s what people have to say about Drew Barrymore and her show’s return amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on “The Drew Barrymore Show” is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023

Do you understand facts and real life? a statement from SAG-AFTRA, “The Drew Barrymore Show’ is produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.” — Col. Nathan R. Jessep (parody) (@cabledawg56) September 11, 2023

Drew Barrymore is hurting hundreds of thousands of workers and throwing away her reputation for the rest of time so her talk show can come back a few months early. Truly a masterclass in bad decision making. — Addison Blu (@AddisonBlu) September 11, 2023

Shame on you Drew Barrymore when anybody crosses a pickit line that makes you A Big RAT!!!!! SHAME!!!! — Jennifer (@Jennife38232111) September 11, 2023

Did drew barrymore backtrack while I was working in elementary PE or is she still doing scab stuff? — crystal (@inmystripesera) September 11, 2023

By going back on the air without her writers, Drew Barrymore is 100% ensuring that *someone* — either herself, one of her non-writing producers, or all of the above — will be doing the writing work that WGA writers normally do. — David Slack (@slack2thefuture) September 11, 2023

Is there an upside to Drew Barrymore’s decision to film her show? She’s enemy number one on the internet today. And I don’t know if people are gonna forget anytime soon. — Paula Santos (@pablitasan) September 11, 2023

Jimmy Fallon to Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/l1caU7xDUX — Mátt (@mattandhiscats) September 11, 2023

For anyone saying, Drew Barrymore didn’t make the decision.



Please shut up. She knows exactly what she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/zXN3anaxuF — Joe (@Cinema_Joe23) September 11, 2023

Drew Barrymore being a scab wasn’t on my 2023 bingo card but here we are. I’m disappointed. — Beth (@BethHoller) September 11, 2023

Just picturing Drew Barrymore locked in her office with a joke book and one of her "funniest friends" trying to write her own show. — Miss Julie Brown (@missjuliebrown) September 11, 2023