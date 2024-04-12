“The Talk” will end its long run at CBS this December.

The talk show has been renewed for an abbreviated 15th and final season, which is set to wrap up by the end of this year. The series is currently hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

“’The Talk’ broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf said in a joint statement announcing the news. “Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe.”

Reisenbach and Stapf also noted the series will conclude with a celebratory sendoff, writing “for the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

“It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our Executive Producer/Showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew,” the statement continued. “We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brought to the show every day. And of course, we thank the numerous guests who appeared, and the millions of viewers who tuned in daily.”

