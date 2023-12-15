‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Krista Allen Exits CBS Soap

The actor starred on the daytime drama since 2021

Thorsten Kaye and Krista Allen
Thorsten Kaye and Krista Allen attend the closing ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Krista Allen has left “The Bold and the Beautiful,” an insider familiar with the production told TheWrap.

Allen was offered the choice to move into a recurring role on the daytime soap opera — a common offer made considering how often storylines on soap operas shift — but declined the offer, according to the insider. Ultimately, it was Allen’s decision to move on.

A representative for Allen did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

50th Daytime Emmy - CBS
Read Next
CBS Moves 50th Annual Daytime Emmys to December

Allen first joined “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 1995 as Shelley. She then returned to the long-running series to portray Dr. Taylor Hayes, a major role, in 2021. The character was originally played by Hunter Tylo, first appearing in 1990 and continuing through a tumultuous history, as is often the case with soap opera characters.

Dr. Taylor Hayes was killed off in 2002, returned as a ghost in 2004, and was revealed to be alive in 2005. During Allen’s era playing the role, Dr. Taylor Hayes returned from overseas to surprise her daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

The revelation that Allen will no longer be part of “The Bold and the Beautiful” is extra bitter, as Friday marks the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. For her role in the series, Allen was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. She will be competing against Sonya Eddy, Brook Kerr and Kelly Thiebaud from ABC’s “General Hospital,” as well as Stacy Haiduk from NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 16 before being postponed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The awards show will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles and be hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, the coanchors of “Entertainment Tonight.” This will be the second year in a row the duo has hosted the program.

Deadline was the first to report this story.

Susan Lucci, courtesy of Justice Apple and Maury Povich, courtesy of NBC Universal
Read Next
Daytime Emmys 2023: Susan Lucci and Maury Povich Named Lifetime Achievement Honorees

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.