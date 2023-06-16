Daytime Emmys 2023: Susan Lucci and Maury Povich Named Lifetime Achievement Honorees

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the honorees for Lifetime Achievement at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, iconic soap opera actress Susan Lucci and legendary talk show host Maury Povich.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry,” said NATAS President and CEO, Adam Sharp.

“I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy. Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way,” said Lucci, who starred as Erica Kane on “All My Children” for more than 40 years. “This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.”

“I’m just blown away by this honor from the Academy. I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen It’s been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment,” said Povich, whose titular talk show ran for nearly 25 years.

Both Lucci and Povich will be recognized during the Daytime Emmy Awards telecast, though when the ceremonies themselves will take place is still up in the air. Last month, NATAS announced the indefinite postponement of its awards ceremonies due to the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA).

NATAS also announced the 2023 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees, which recognize individuals who have made lasting contributions to daytime television, all of whom will also be recognized at the rescheduled awards.

The full list of Gold and Silver Circle Honorees is below.

Gold Circle

Tanya Hart, Host / Producer, Entertainment News

Wendy Riche, Producer, Daytime Drama

Al Schwartz, Producer, Specials

Vernée Watson, Performer, Daytime Drama

Silver Circle

Christina Knack, Production Coordinator, Daytime Drama

Patrick Weiland, Producer, Lifestyle