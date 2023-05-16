50th Daytime Emmys Postponed Due to WGA Strike

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys will be postponed due to the WGA Strike, Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday.

The ceremony was planned for Friday, June 16 on CBS. The Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony, which was scheduled for June 17, will also be postoned.

“We look forward to our community gathering together as one to celebrate our Golden Anniversary and all of the talented nominees and honorees at a later date,” Sharp said in a statement.

The strike, which began on May 2, has also led to the cancellation of the Peabody Awards and unspecified changes to the Tony Awards.

