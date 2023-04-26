Nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards are in, and ABC’s “General Hospital” is the leader with 19 of them.
But it’s followed closely by other CBS hit soaps “Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless,” who round out the top three with 14 and 13 noms, respectfully.
The award ceremony will broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles, on Friday, June 16, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 9 p.m. ET and will re-air at 9 p.m. on the West Coast. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmys will be presented the following day.
“Today we not only honor this year’s outstanding programs and individuals, we mark a milestone
in television history. Our golden anniversary celebrates the talented creators who have made the
last 50 years of Daytime Television so unforgettable,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO,
NATAS. “Partnering with CBS for another two years, we look forward to a very special 50th
Daytime Emmy Awards this June.”
Here are the full lists of nominees below:
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
CULINARY SERIES
Family Dinner – Magnolia Network
José Andrés and Family in Spain – Discovery+
Martha Cooks – Roku
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time – GBH
Selena + Chef – HBO Max
LEGAL COURTROOM PROGRAM
Caught in Providence SYNDICATED
Hot Bench SYNDICATED
Judge Steve Harvey – ABC
Judy Justice – Freevee
The People’s Court SYNDICATED
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Netflix
Guy’s All-American Road Trip – Food Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets – Netflix
Island of the Sea Wolves – Netflix
Reel Destinations – Focus Features
Wild Babies – Netflix
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and MasterClass – Performing Poetry
Fixer Upper: The Castle – Magnolia Network
Idea House: Mountain Modern – Roku
Instant Dream Home – Netflix
Martha Gardens – Roku
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Eat This With Yara – AJ+
For the Love of Kitchens – Magnolia Network
George to the Rescue – NBC
Life After Death with Tyler Henry – Netflix
Mind Your Manners – Netflix
The Established Home – Magnolia Network
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
American Anthems – PBS
Kings of Leon @ O2 – YouTube
My Bluegrass Story – RFD-TV
Variety Power of Women: Changemakers – Lifetime
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors – PBS
Working in the Theatre – AmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
Book of Queer Discovery+
The Earth Unlocked The Weather Channel
The Future Of Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward NBC
Historian’s Take PBS
Italy Made with Love PBS
Vikings: The Rise and Fall National Geographic
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Today with Hoda and Jenna NBC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access Hollywood SYNDICATED
E! News E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
Extra SYNDICATED
Inside Edition SYNDICATED
DAYTIME SPECIAL
96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day NBC
All Boys Aren’t Blue Amazon Prime Video
Behind The Table: A View Reunion Hulu
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ABC
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2002 SYNDICATED
The House that Norm Built PBS I Roku
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism YouTube Originals
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond WORLD Channel – Dressed Focus Features
Finding Pause Healthline – Handmade Youtube
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson Conde Nast I Bon Appetit/Ready Jet Cook Food Network
PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Access Hollywood SYNDICATED – “Tow Yard”
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED – “Drew’s Got the Beat”
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED – “EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic”
Sherri! SYNDICATED – “Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.”
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED – “Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman – The Young and the Restless CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson – The Young and the Restless CBS
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane – General Hospital ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers – The Young and the Restless CBS
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos – General Hospital ABC
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott – The Young and the Restless CBS
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott – The Young and the Restless CBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson – General Hospital ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson – General Hospital ABC
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne – General Hospital ABC
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine – General Hospital ABC
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos – General Hospital ABC
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford – General Hospital ABC
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain – General Hospital ABC
YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks – General Hospital ABC
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels – Beyond Salem NBC | Peacock
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber – General Hospital ABC
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke – The Young and the Restless CBS
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley – Days of Our Lives NBC | Peacock
CULINARY HOST
Kardea Brown – Delicious Miss Brown I Food Network
Ina Garten – Be My Guest with Ina Garten I Food Network
Guy Fieri – Guy’s Ranch Kitchen I Food Network
Emeril Lagasse – Emeril Cooks I Roku
Justin Sutherland – Taste the Culture tbs I TNT I truTV
Andrew Zimmern – Family Dinner Magnolia I Network
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Drew Barrymory – The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall – Tamron Hall SYNDICATED
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest – Live with Kelly and Ryan SYNDICATED
Sherri Shepherd – Sherri! SYNDICATED
DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Danielle Brooks – Instant Dream Home Netflix
Mike Corey – Uncharted Adventure The Weather Channel
Zac Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron I Netflix
Kevin O’Connor – This Old House PBS I Roku
Martha Stewart – Martha Gardens Roku
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of our Lives NBC | Peacock
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM**
Book of Queer Discovery+
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
**Due to submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The Bay Popstar! TV
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two Peacock
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Days of our Lives NBC | Peacock
General Hospital ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Ask This Old House PBS I Roku
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia Network
Home Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
Wild Babies Netflix
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
American Anthems PBS
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
Entertainment Tonight SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The View ABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
The Hidden Lives of Pets Netflix
Home Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
ORIGINAL SONG
“Darling Darling” – General Hospital ABC
“Everyone Dances” – The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
“Life is Sweet” – American Anthems PBS
“Only There” – Joni Table Talk Daystar
“Pocket Change” – American Anthems PBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
General Hospital ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The View ABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Hidden Lives of Pets Netflix
Home Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
Italy Made with Love PBS
Wild Babies Netflix
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets Netflix
Home Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
Wild Babies Netflix
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Articulate with Jim Cotter PBS
Behind The Table: A View Reunion Hulu
Book of Queer Discovery+
Emeril Cooks Roku
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Rachael Ray SYNDICATED
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND
Days of our Lives NBC | Peacock
The Ellen DeGeneres Show SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless CBS
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Netflix
Down to Earth with Zac Efron Netflix
The Hidden Lives of Pets Netflix
Home Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves Netflix
Wild Babies Netflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
Book of Queer Discovery+
Car Masters: Rust to Riches Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show SYNDICATED
Down to Earth with Zac Efron Netflix
Instant Dream Home Netflix
CASTING
Book of Queer Discovery+
Days of our Lives NBC | Peacock
General Hospital ABC
Start Up PBS
The Young and the Restless CBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
General Hospital ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
The Talk CBS
The View ABC
The Young and the Restless CBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
Book of Queer Discovery+
General Hospital ABC
Sherri! SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
The Bold and the Beautiful CBS
The Jennifer Hudson Show SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk Facebook Watch
Sherri! SYNDICATED
Tamron Hall SYNDICATED