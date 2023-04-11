The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) has announced the nominees for the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, which recognizes all that is outstanding in the world of competitive athletics.
“NFL 360” (on the NFL Network) and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games (on NBC) tied for the most nominations with 10 each, with 2022 NCAA March Madness (several networks) next in line with eight nods. ESPN received 59 nominations, the most of all network groups, followed by NBC Sports (38) and Fox Sports (33). In addition to the 47 competitive sports Emmys categories (which include Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, four documentary categories, public service content and more), longtime television journalist and sportscaster Bryant Gumbel will receive a lifetime achievement award.
“Today we honor these esteemed nominees and celebrate those who bring the thrill of competitive sports into our lives on a daily basis,” Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS, said in a statement. “We are excited by the extraordinary quality of this year’s submissions and equally excited by the opportunity to honor this year’s Lifetime Achievement honoree, Bryant Gumbel, celebrating his more than five decades of sports broadcasting excellence.”
The ceremony will take place in person on Monday, May 22, 2023, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.
The full list of nominees is below.
44TH ANNUAL SPORTS EMMY AWARDS NOMINATIONS
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPECIAL
2022 FIFA World Cup Final (FOX)
Argentina vs France [FIFA | HBS]
The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)
MLB at Field of Dreams (FOX)
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
The 118th World Series (FOX)
Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies
OUTSTANDING LIVE SERIES
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
NFL on CBS (CBS)
Saturday Night College Football (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
AFC Championship Game (CBS)
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
FedEx Cup Playoffs on NBC (NBC | Golf Channel)
NHL on TNT (tbs | TNT)
NLCS (FOX | FS1)
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies
Sunday Night Football (NBC)
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
All Access (Showtime)
Davis vs Romero: Epilogue
Hey Rookie: Welcome To The NFL (ESPN)
The 2022 NFL Draft [NFL Films]
NFL Game Day All-Access (YouTube)
Super Bowl LVII [NFL Films]
Road To The Super Bowl (FOX) [NFL Films]
Welcome to the NHL: 2022 NHL Draft (ESPN+ | NHL Network) [NHL Original Productions]
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
Basketball Stories (NBA TV)
Sir Charles & The Doctor
The Great Debate with Charles Barkley (TNT)
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Women in Football
SC Featured (ESPN+)
White Men Can’t Jump – 30th Anniversary Special
UFC Year of the Fighter (UFC Fight Pass)
Amanda Nunes
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
E60 (ESPN)
Eli’s Places (ESPN+) [NFL Films | Omaha Productions]
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED (YouTube) [UNINTERRUPTED | Frēhand | Hardware Agency]
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE
BLAST Premier Fall Final 2022 (BLAST.tv) [BLAST]
2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend (YouTube)
Atlanta Faze vs Los Angeles Thieves [Activision Blizzard Esports | Esports Engine]
The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV)
Team Secret vs Tundra Esports [Valve Corporation]
League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final (LoLEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube)
T1 vs DRX [Riot Games]
VCT Champions 2022 Grand Final (ValorantEsports.com | Twitch | YouTube)
OpTic vs LOUD [Riot Games]
OUTSTANDING SHORT DOCUMENTARY
38 at the Garden (HBO Max) [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
Fault Lines (Al Jazeera English)
Bloodsport
Fightlore (UFC Fight Pass)
Mark Schultz’s Ultimate Victory
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix)[Archer’s Mark]
NBA on TNT (TNT)
Bill Russell: Answer the Call
OUTSTANDING LONG DOCUMENTARY
After Jackie (History Channel) [UNINTERRUPTED | Major League Baseball | Firelight Films | History Channel | Jackie Robinson Foundation]
Citizen Ashe (CNN) [CNN Films | Dogwoof ]
NYC Point Gods (Showtime) [Boardroom]
The Redeem Team (Netflix) [Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair (Peacock) [WWE ]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES
’72 – A Gathering Of Champions (Olympics.com) [Hock FIlms | Game1 | Hatcreek Films]
Good Rivals (Prime Video) [Amazon Studios | Skydance Media | Meadowlark Media]
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Hulu) [Los Angeles Media Fund | The Los Angeles Lakers Inc | Haven Entertainment | Hill District Media]
Meddling (NBC | Peacock)
SHAQ (HBO Max) [Film 45 | Hardware Studios | Jersey Legends]
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES – SERIALIZED
Coach Prime (Prime Video) [SMAC Entertainment | DG West]
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) [Box to Box Films]
Hard Knocks (HBO | HBO Max)
Training Camp with the Detroit Lions [NFL Films]
Last Chance U (Netflix)
Basketball [GQ Studios | Endgame Entertainment | One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
Race: Bubba Wallace (Netflix) [300 Studios | Boardwalk Pictures]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
College GameDay (ESPN)
FOX NFL Sunday (FOX)
Inside the NBA (TNT)
Monday Night Countdown (ESPN)
NFL Slime-time (Nickelodeon) [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
MLB Tonight (MLB Network)
NFL Live (ESPN)
Pardon The Interruption (ESPN) [Rydholm Projects]
The Rich Eisen Show (Peacock | The Roku Channel) [Rich Eisen Productions]
SportsCenter (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
FOX MLB: The Postseason (FOX | FS1)
Inside the NBA: Playoffs (TNT)
Postseason NFL Countdown (ESPN)
Road to the Final Four (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
World Cup Today (FOX | FS1)
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
E60 (ESPN)
Qatar’s World Cup
E60 (ESPN | ESPN+)
Remember the Blue and Yellow
E60 (ESPN)
The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Who If Not Us
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
The IOC Way
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
Big Noon Kickoff (FOX)
A Mother’s Love
College GameDay (ESPN)
Jump Around
IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship (Outside TV)
Kyle Brown [The IRONMAN Group Productions]
Sunday NFL Countdown (ESPN)
Voodoo Doll-phins
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
My Little Brother
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
Betsy & Irv (ESPN+) [ESPN Films]
Big Noon Kickoff (FOX)
Meechie
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Kahuku Mana
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO Max)
Unstoppable: The Story of Kirstie Ennis
SportsCenter (ESPN)
SC Featured: Mind Over Matter
SportsCenter (ESPN)
SC Featured: Seams to Heal
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS)
It’s A Family
2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Of Grit and Glory
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
US Open (ESPN)
I Was Here
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
The Ride of Their Lives
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – EVENT COVERAGE
CFP National Championship MegaCast (ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN Deportes | ESPNU |ESPNews | SEC Network | ESPN App | ABC)
Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV) [Crazy Legs Productions]
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1 | FOX Digital)
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
TNF Optionality
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE – ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
House of Highlights (Bleacher Report)
Showdown: The Return of Dodgeball
The Men In Blazers Show (Twitch)
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Who If Not Us
NHL on ESPN (ESPN.com)
Ovechkin 800
World Cup Now (FOX Digital)
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
Fan Controlled Football (NBCLX | DAZN | Twitch | Fubo TV)
2.0 [Crazy Legs Productions]
McEnroe vs McEnroe (ABC | ESPN | ESPN+)
NBA App (NBA Digital)
- Reimagined
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
-The World’s First Immersive 8K Livestream [Cosm | Intel]
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
-Prime Vision
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
James Brown (CBS | Paramount+)
Rece Davis (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Rich Eisen (NFL Network | Peacock | The Roku Channel)
Mike Tirico (NBC | Golf Channel)
Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/PLAY-BY-PLAY
Kenny Albert (FOX | FS1 | NBC | TNT | tbs)
Mike Breen (ABC)
Joe Buck (ESPN)
Ian Eagle (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
Chris Fowler (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Al Michaels (Prime Video)
Mike Tirico (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
Charles Barkley (TNT)
Jay Bilas (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Nate Burleson (CBS | CBS Sports Network | Nickelodeon | NFL Network)
Ryan Clark (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Shaquille O’Neal (TNT)
Kenny Smith (TNT)
Tom Verducci (MLB Network)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/ EVENT ANALYST
Cris Collinsworth (NBC)
Gary Danielson (CBS)
Peyton Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)
Bill Raftery (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
John Smoltz (FOX | FS1)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/REPORTER
Molly McGrath (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Tom Rinaldi (FOX | FS1)
Holly Rowe (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
Lisa Salters (ESPN | ABC)
Melissa Stark (NBC)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
Andraya Carter (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC | SEC Network)
Robert Griffin III (ESPN)
Eli Manning (ESPN2 | ESPN+)
Greg Olsen (FOX)
JJ Redick (ESPN | ESPN2 | ABC)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM EVENT
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
The Masters (CBS)
Monday Night Football (ESPN)
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
College GameDay (ESPN)
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
FOX NFL Sunday (FOX)
NFL Draft (ESPN | ABC)
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – SHORT FORM
The Dragon (YouTube) [Red Bull Media House]
The 148th Kentucky Derby (NBC)
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
See It Through
The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social) [PrettyBird]
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK – LONG FORM
Edge of the Earth (HBO Max) [Teton Gravity Research]
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (Netflix) [Archer’s Mark]
Meddling (NBC | Peacock) [SoHi Media]
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Kahuku Mana
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
NFL Africa: The Journey
Race to Miami (Red Bull TV) [Red Bull Media House]
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
The 123rd Army-Navy Game (CBS)
It’s A Family
Monday Night Football (ESPN | ABC)
Teases
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
Titans
Outside The Lines (ESPN)
Without You
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
38 at the Garden (HBO Max)[Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
Coach K Final Four Tribute
The Redeem Team (Netflix)[Olympic Channel | Kennedy/Marshall Company | Mandalay Sports Media | NBA Entertainment | USA Basketball | 59th & Prairie Entertainment | UNINTERRUPTED]
SHAQ (HBO Max) [Film 45 | Jersey Legends | Hardware Studios]
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD – SHORT FORM
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
Chaos and Order | Colors | Messi/Mbappe
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
The Commencement
The NFL Today (CBS)
Kyle Brandt Series
The 150th Open (NBC)
Teases
Outside The Lines (ESPN)
Without You
OUTSTANDING WRITING – LONG FORM
All Access (Showtime)
Spence vs Ugas
E60 (ESPN)
The Survivor: The Remarkable Life of Shaul Ladany
NFL Films Presents (FS1)
Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 [NFL Films]
RIVALS: Ohio State vs Michigan (Sinclair Broadcast Group) [TC Studios | Big Ten Network | DLP Media Group]
Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War (ESPN) [ESPN Films | FILM45 | Peakmark Films]
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
2022 College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
Of Grit and Glory
McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
NFL 360 (NFL Network)
Who If Not Us
Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max) [Company Name | UNINTERRUPTED | Zipper Bros Films | Major League Baseball ]
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
Ragged Old Flag: An American Chorus
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – LIVE EVENT
FOX NFL (FOX)
Friday Night Baseball (Apple TV+) [MLB Network]
NASCAR on NBC (NBC | USA)
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC | USA)
US Open (ESPN)
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND – POST-PRODUCED
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix) [Box to Box Films]
La Liste – Everything or Nothing (Prime Video) [Sherpas Cinema | Red Bull Studios]
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
Race to Miami (Red Bull TV) [Red Bull Media House]
Road To The Super Bowl (FOX) [NFL Films]
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – EVENT/SHOW
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
NBA on ESPN (ESPN | ABC)
NFL Exclusive Games (NFL Network)
Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon)
Denver Broncos vs LA Rams
XXIV Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (NBC | USA | CNBC | Peacock | Twitter | NBCOlympics.com
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN – SPECIALTY
38 at the Garden (HBO Max) [Mr. Fahrenheit | GTG Entertainment]
Greatness Code (Apple TV+) [Religion of Sports | UNINTERRUPTED]
McEnroe (Showtime) [Sylver Entertainment]
The Portal (Bleacher Report)
Thursday Night Football (Prime Video)
Opening Titles
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
Doha Set
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
Coach K Final Four Tribute
2022 NCAA March Madness (tbs | CBS | TNT | truTV)
NOLA Vibes featuring Jon Batiste
NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon) [Nickelodeon Productions | CBS Sports]
The Nonstop NBA (NBA Social [PrettyBird]
Playoffs on NBA Lane (NBA Social) [Superprime]
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
FOX NFL Sunday (FOX)
FOX Sports Live MULTICAM XR Set
The International 11 – Dota2 Championship (Twitch | YouTube | Steam TV)
Multicam XR Premium [Valve | Myreze | Pixotope | Ghostframe]
NHL Broadcasts (ESPN | ABC | TNT | tbs | NHL Network)
Digitally Enhanced Dasher Boards
Nickelodeon NFL “Nickmas” Game (Nickelodeon)
An Unreal Nickmas
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
Rewiring the Olympics
OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Edge of the Earth (HBO Max)
Trailer [BOND]
2022 FIFA World Cup (FOX | FS1)
Tis The FIFA World Cup Campaign
NBA TV (NBA TV)
75 Years of Unpredictable | Rivalry | Wow
XXIV Olympic Winter Games (NBC)
Jurassic
Say Hey, Willie Mays! (HBO Max)
Trailer [Mark Woollen & Associates]
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
An Unbreakable Spirit (CBS | CBS Sports Network)
CBS Black History Month Campaign
Mental Health Is Health (CBS | CBS Sports Network)
Aaron Taylor
Mindset Series (CBS Sports Network)
Solomon Thomas | Megan Rapinoe | Courtney Williams
#See Us (CBS | CBS Sports Network)
CBS Sports LGBTQ Campaign
Super Bowl LVII (FOX)
Run With It [Hungry Man]
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
Copa Mundial de la FIFA Qatar 2022 (Telemundo)
Debate Mundial (Telemundo)
Hoy en La Copa (Telemundo)
SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)
Sunday Night Football en Universo (Telemundo)
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | Sway]
Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise (Mundo | NFL Social) [NFL Mexico | SWAY]
Hoy en la Copa (Telemundo)
Raúl Jiménez – El Milagro
SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)
SC Reportajes: Arraigado
SportsCenter (ESPN Deportes)
SC Reportajes: The Real Deal
Un Tren A Qatar (ESPN Deportes)
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
Andrés Cantor (Telemundo)
Rolando Cantú (Telemundo)
Lindsay Casinelli (Univision | TUDN)
Carolina Guillén (ESPN Deportes)
Miguel Gurwitz (Telemundo)
Pilar Pérez (ESPN Deportes)