Television Academy and CBS Renew 2-Year Deal for Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmys celebrate their 50th anniversary this year and NATAS (the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) and CBS have announced a two-year deal to broadcast the ceremony on CBS through 2024.

This year’s awards, set to take place on Friday, June 16 at 9pm ET/delayed PT, will be the 17th time CBS has aired the event, making it the network with the longest history with the Daytime Emmys. Viewers will also be able to stream the show live and on demand on Paramount+.

“CBS has a storied history in daytime and we are delighted to continue having the Daytime Emmys on the Network for the next two years,” Mackenzie Mitchell, vice president, specials, music and live events, CBS, said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary and highlighting the best that daytime has to offer.”

In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Television Academy reengineered the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. And 2022 marked the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony. Nominations and additional information will be forthcoming in the weeks following this announcement.

The 50th annual Daytime Emmys will be held at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. Nominations will follow in the coming weeks.