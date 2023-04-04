The 27th annual Webby Awards’ nominations were announced Monday, with Lizzo, Jon Stewart, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “House of the Dragon” among those up for prizes.

The Webby Awards honor the best in apps, websites, podcasts and various internet content. The wide range of nominees take shape in everything from TV networks (HBO, National Geographic) to streaming services (Apple TV+, Netflix) to conglomerates (Gucci, Google) to Instagram-ready superstars (Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lizzo).

Nominees are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences, whose members include Questlove, Tan France, Quinta Brunson, Ziwe Fumudoh, LeVar Burton, Samantha Bee and Takashi Murakami, along many others.

“The Webbys is in a unique position–every year we have the opportunity to see pivotal industry trends play out through our Nominees,” said Ciel VanderVeen, Managing Director of The Webby Awards. “This year was no exception; not only were we blown away by the creativity and quality of the work, but we were inspired by the teams that created new innovations with AI technologies, built new responsible products, and so much more.”

The various nominees are eligible to win the Internet industry’s two most prestigious awards: The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now through Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:59pm PDT at http://vote.webbyawards.com.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25 and will be celebrated at an in-person award show on Monday, May 15 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Fans will be able to watch special moments and the hallmark five-word speeches from all the Winners on May 15 by following @TheWebbyAwards across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Here is a list of the 2023 Webby Award nominees:

Best Web Personality/Host, Performances & Craft (Video)

· Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls – Amazon Studios

· Recess Therapy – Doing Things Media

· Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans – Jesse Collins Entertainment

· Trevor Noah – Between the Scenes – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

· Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Best Individual Performance, Performances & Craft (Video)

· Uprooted – Atmosphere Dance

· FAMOUS WEDDING SHOW (FULL) 2022 – Quick Style – Mantis Management

· Gretta Ray – One Day Like This (Amazon Original) (Live Version) – Mude

· Moonlight Sonata by Santa Baby Composer Philip Springer – Tamir Music

· AirPods – Silhouettes x Harry Styles – TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Events & Livestream, Branded Entertainment (Video)

· Netflix – Stranger Things meets Bondi Rescue – Jack Nimble

· Call of Duty: NEXT – OS Studios

· Soundstorm – productionglue (A TAIT Company)

· STRANGER THINGS – MUSIC HAS THE POWER TO SAVE EVERYONE – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

· WMA x Swamp Motel – Prime Video UK ‘Get The V’ Immersive Twitch Stream *NSFW* – WMA

Sports, Video Series & Channels (Video)

· Enshrine or Decline? – ESPN

· Today’s Technology, Tomorrow’s Players – LDWW

· Los Angeles Chargers YouTube Channel – Los Angeles Chargers

· No Limits: The Story of the Nation’s Premiere Women’s Basketball Team – Overtime

· Kelly Slater: Lost Tapes – World Surf League

Music, General Video (Video)

· Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache Listening Experience | Amazon Music – Amazon Music

· Gap Years – Mercury Studios

· Romeo Santos: King of Bachata – Sony Music US Latin

· Spotify RADAR Presents: Ayra Starr – Spotify

· Sublime – Behind The Cover: 40oz To Freedom – Universal Music Enterprises

Music, Music Video (Video)

· Disturbed – “Bad Man” – Doomsday Entertainment

· Future – “Wait for U” ft. Drake – Fela

· Muse – “Compliance” – Left

· Hot Chip – “Eleanor” – Partizan Entertainment LLC

· Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful” (2022 Version) – Sony Music Entertainment

Sports, General Video (Video)

· The Life of Elite High School Basketball Stars | Team Durant Nike EYBL All Access – Boardroom

· Correct The Internet: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Christine Sinclair – DDB New Zealand Aotearoa

· Eli Manning goes undercover at Penn State walk-on tryouts as “Chad Powers” – Hirsch Leatherwood

· NFL Explained: Evolution of Broadcast Innovations & Technology – NFL Media

· Chasing Tokyo – Olympic Channel – International Olympic Committee

Science & Education, General Video (Video)

· Five mysteries about our Universe – BBC

· Special Webb Update: The Webb’s First Four (actually 7) Images Explained – Complexly

· How Hubble Images Are Made – NASA / Hubble

· The Unbelievable Story of Earth’s Most Epic Flood – PBS Digital Studios

· The lifecycle of SARS-CoV-2 – Phospho Biomedical Animation

Variety, Video Series & Channels (Video)

· The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

· Rolling Stone on Twitch – Rolling Stone

· Street You Grew Up On – Simpson Street

· The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Youtube – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

· Letterman YouTube Channel – Worldwide Pants Incorporated

Best Community Engagement, Features (Social)

· #Hanguponit – MRM New York

· Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

· Sing It Right with Spotify Lyrics – TBWA Singapore Pte Ltd

· Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

· My BTS Story – YouTube

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features (Social)

· Lego Masters: Tap to Build Content Series – FOX Entertainment

· JW Marriott — Lily Kwong x JW Garden – Marriott International

· I.T. Squad – MediaCom

· Metallica x Stranger Things – Netflix

· #PinkVenomChallenge – YouTube Shorts x BLACKPINK – YouTube

Best Overall Social Presence, Media/Entertainment (Social)

· Game of Thrones – HBO

· HBO Max – HBO Max

· The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

· National Geographic Social Media – National Geographic

· Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop

Best Overall Social Presence, Brand (Social)

· Etsy – Etsy

· Sephora’s Overall Social Presence – Golin

· Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

· @instagram – Editorial Channel – Instagram Editorial

· NASA Social Media – NASA

Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series (Social)

· Amazon Music Live Social Campaign – Amazon Music

· Anthony Padilla’s “I Spent A Day With…” – Dave Kim PR

· Songwriter Saturday – Hoff Studios

· LinkedIn News’ This is Working with Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth – LinkedIn

· Roller Coaster Interview – Netflix

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)

· AARP TikTok: Gen X ASMR Series – AARP

· W Hotels: Travel with Me – Farrynheight

· Shrimpdaddy Shorts for Tech Deck – Hype Club

· Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.

· Travel Diaries – Tastemade, Inc.

Fashion & Beauty, General Social (Social)

· InStyle Social Programming, 2022 – Dotdash Meredith

· Gucci Vault enters Discord – First Luxury Brand to adopt a new form of community building – Gucci

· Levi’s TikTok Channel – IMGN Media

· Jacob&Co Social Presence – Brand – Jacob&Co

· Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez – Rare Beauty

Sports, General Social (Social)

· Gold Blooded: Golden State Warriors 2022 NBA Champions – Golden State Warriors

· NBA 2K League Social Channels – National Basketball Association

· Showtime Basketball – Showtime

· Lisa Zimouche – Viral Nation Group

· World Surf League Social Media – World Surf League

Television & Film, Social Video (Social)

· How Tyler Perry Made a Fortune From Nothing – AARP

· Negroni Sbagliato – HBO Max – HBO Max

· Jung Ho-Yeon’s Day in Venice Beach – Instagram Editorial

· Women’s History Month – “How To Triumph Like A Girl” – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

· I Like To Watch – Netflix

Public Service & Activism, Social Video (Social)

· Barack Obama x ATTN: – The Power of Your Vote in 2022 – ATTN:

· LEAD FROM BEHIND – Colorectal Cancer Alliance

· March For Our Lives – March Launch Trailer – MENTALiTY

· The United States of Abortion – The Meteor

· Ukraine War Diaries – UNFPA

TV, Film & Entertainment, Social Campaign (Social)

· Generational Anxiety – ALL ARTS

· House of the Dragon – HBO

· The Wilds Season 2 – Laundry Service

· Adult Swimming – Movement Strategy

· RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 Queen Ruveal – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaign (Social)

· Altogether Different TikTok – 4creative

· Google – Selma Blair and Andraéa LaVant Partnership – Google

· Pa’ Mi Gente – Meta

· Strands for Trans: Transphobe Takedowns – Terri & Sandy

· You’re Welcome Black History Month Campaign – The Creative Collective NYC

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Advertising Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

· FIFA 23 x TED LASSO – Apple

· Doja Cat x Taco Bell: A “Contractual” Partnership – Deutsch LA

· High Valyrian Lessons – Duolingo

· The Coors Light – Mischief @ No Fixed Address

· Mind Ordering – WorkInProgress

Best Community Engagement, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

· The Coca-Cola Beatcan Campaign – FCB Africa (Pty) Ltd

· Token of Love – Verizon

· Emerging Creative Hubs Index 2022 – WeTransfer

· Budweiser: Bring Home The Bud – Wieden+Kennedy

· Lil Mbappé – Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle, Branded Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)

· Dorm Roomz – Amazon

· Calvin Klein / Performance – Cut+Run

· The Beauty of Blackness – Digitas

· Beauty Of… – McCann New York

· Be the One No One Saw Coming – Tool

Viral Marketing, Individual (Advertising, Media & PR)

· Coinbase: Less Talk, More Bitcoin – Accenture Song

· Land of the Unfree – Anorak

· Cheez-It x Pandora: Aged by Audio – Leo Burnett Chicago

· STRANGER THINGS – Stranger Heathens – SC Cohn & Jansen Advertising SRL

· The Liquid Death Blind Taste Test – Station Film

Best Copywriting, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)

· The Problem with Jon Stewart: “How to Watch” – Apple TV+

· 2022 Sounds Like 1984 – B-Reel

· Ski for All – Barkley

· Swap arrrgh for ahhhhhhh! – McCann Demand

· The Nonstop NBA – Translation LLC

Work & Productivity, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)

· iScanner – BP Mobile (AIBY Group)

· Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform Driving Business Growth – Calendly

· ClickUp – ClickUp

· monday.com – monday.com

· Notion – Notion

Best User Interface, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

· Hungry Jack’s Official Mobile App – Adrenalin

· CNN, Apple TV – CNN

· Wonderous – Google

· Headspace – Headspace Studios

· VERO Desktop App – VERO

Best Visual Design – Aesthetic, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

· Reimagining the future of luxury hospitality: The Other House – DesignStudio

· Scandinavian Airlines mobile application – Milkinside

· Winnipeg Jets – Mirego

· Rebel Girls App – Rebel Girls

· Brevity – Very Big Things

Best User Experience, App Features (Apps, dApps and Software)

· Apple Podcasts – Apple

· Reelgood Streaming Guide – Reelgood

· How We Feel – The How We Feel Project

· Universe: The alternative custom site builder – Universe

· Masters of Scale Courses App – WaitWhat

Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps, dApps and Software)

· Apple TV app – Apple

· Star Wars App – Disney

· 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS – A fan-first, immersive Olympics experience – NBCUniversal – DTC – Peacock

· Major League Soccer – Phase2

· Audacy App – Work & Co

Responsible Innovation, Responsible Technology (Websites and Mobile Sites)

· See My Skin – Edelman

· #StudentsNotProducts – Human Rights Watch

· Harassment Manager – Jigsaw

· Common Voice – Mozilla Foundation

· Accelerating disability inclusion and innovation – Saffron Brand Consultants S.A.

Best Practices, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)

· Patagonia – BASIC/DEPT®

· Crafted – BASIC/DEPT®

· TYM 3D World – MBLM

· Back to Blue – Ocean Acidification – THE ECONOMIST GROUP

· The Washington Post Newsprint – The Washington Post

Shopping & Retail, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

· MrBeast – basement studio

· Cartier – BORN Group

· ComplexLand 3.0 – Media.Monks B.V.

· Earthfoam – Mitz.Nyc

· Houseplant – Pattern

Science, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

· OpenAI Website – AREA 17

· Pacific Science Center – Forum One

· NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Website – NASA/JPL-Caltech

· Virtual Quantum Lab – Quantum Flytrap

· Wonderlab+ – Science Museum Group

Family, Kids & Education, General Games (Games)

· A Memoir Blue – Annapurna Interactive

· Fingerspelling – DEPT®

· Escape Academy – fortyseven communications

· Lingokids – Lingokids

· The Monster at the End of This Game – Sesame Workshop

Best Art Direction, Features (Games)

· Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ll – Activision Publishing Inc.

· Stray – Annapurna Interactive

· Need for Speed Unbound – Electronic Arts

· SEASON: A letter to the future – Scavengers Studio

· God of War Ragnarök – Sony Interactive Entertainment/Santa Monica Studio

Best Performance, Metaverse & Immersive Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

· AmazeVR Megan Thee Stallion VR Concert – AmazeVR

· Eli Roth’s HAUNTED HOUSE: Trick-VR-Treat – Crypt TV

· The Notorious B.I.G. Sky’s The Limit: A VR Concert Experience – Hyperreal

· Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience – Media.Monks B.V.

· Gorillaz Presents – Nexus Studios

Technical Achievement, Virtual Video Features (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

· Never Done Evolving – AKQA

· RISE UP 2WEI & Edda Hayes – DNABLOCK, Inc

· Karate Combat 37 – Meptik

· Proto Holoportation – Proto Inc.

· McEnroe vs. McEnroe – Sparks

Food & Drink, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

· Ben & Jerry’s: Woody’s Super Sundae Maker – Adobe 3D & Immersive

· From (Meta)Farm to Fork: Regen Fries – Gravity Road

· Froot Loops World on Roblox – Leo Burnett Chicago

· A.I. Ketchup – Rethink

· Behind the Dish – TARGO

Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences (Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual)

· DMIx – Digital Humans – DMIx

· PUMA PRESENTS: BLACK STATION – FTR

· Gucci’s Metaverse Open Worlds – Gucci Town in Roblox and Gucci Vault Land in Sandbox – Gucci

· Adidas Ozworld – Media.Monks B.V.

· Tommy Play by Tommy Hilfiger – Sawhorse Productions

Best Branded Podcast or Segment, Features (Podcasts)

· The Perfect Scam – AARP Studios

· Radio Headspace – Headspace

· Spellbound by Sweden – Prime Weber Shandwick

· Are You Sleeping? – Vox Media

· SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR

Best Host, Features (Podcasts)

· The Official Queen Sugar Podcast – ARRAY

· Ologies with Alie Ward – Ologies

· Radiotopia Presents: My Mother Made Me (Radiotopia from PRX) – PRX

· The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

· The Wire at 20 – Warner Bros. Discovery

Best Series, Features (Podcasts)

· All There Is with Anderson Cooper – CNN

· GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp – GirlTrek

· Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast – iHeartMedia

· Take on Tomorrow – PwC Global Corporate Affairs and Communications

· Season 5 of Broken Ground: How Memphis Beat the Odds to Stop a Pipeline – The Southern Environmental Law Center

Best Limited Series, Features (Podcasts)

· The Forgotten Exodus – American Jewish Committee (AJC)

· Rep: A Story About the Stories We Tell – At Your Service

· The Last Outlaws – F+K Media

· Jordan Klepper Fingers the Conspiracy – Paramount

· Black Women of Amherst College – WC1 Studios

Entertainment, Limited-Series & Specials (Podcasts)

· Bars and Nuggets – Amazon Music

· Let’s Make a Sci-Fi – CBC

· Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

· Stealing Superman – iHeartPodcasts

· Last Movie Ever Made: The Don’t Look Up Podcast – Netflix

Scripted (Fiction), General Series (Podcasts)

· All Things Undone – Aileron Films

· The Sandman: Act III – Audible

· Lake Song – Make-Believe Association

· Live From Mount Olympus – Onassis Foundation

· La Cabina Telefónica – Spotify

Technology, General Series (Podcasts)

· DeepMind: The Podcast – DeepMind

· IRL: AI in Real Life – Mozilla

· Chain Reaction – Techcrunch

· Found – Techcrunch

· Vergecast – The Verge

Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts)

· On Purpose with Jay Shetty – On Purpose with Jay Shetty

· The Problem with Jon Stewart (the official podcast) – Smithhouse Strategy

· The Nocturnists: Conversations – The Nocturnists

· On with Kara Swisher – Vox Media Podcast Network

· SmartLess – Wondery c/o SLATE PR

Television & Film, General Series (Podcasts)

· Disney For Scores – Disney Music Group

· Insecure S5 – InsecuriTEA Podcast – HBO

· Keep It – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

· TCM’s The Plot Thickens – Turner Classic Movies

· The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon – Warner Bros. Discovery

Sports, General Series (Podcasts)

· The Greatest Sports Stories Never Told – Audible

· 30 for 30 Podcasts – ESPN

· The Right Time with Bomani Jones – ESPN, Inc.

· The Draymond Green Show – Hirsch Leatherwood

· All The Smoke – Paramount