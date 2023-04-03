“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” is now auditioning singers for Season 2 of the Prime Video series, Amazon Studios announced on Monday.

The series, in which plus-size dancers competed to be part of Lizzo’s onstage performers, was the first reality streaming competition to take home the Emmy in 2022 for its first season.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’” Lizzo said. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”

Per the press release, Lizzo is looking for “women who can sing as well as they can dance” to perform onstage. Applications are open at biggrrrls.castingcrane.com until April 9, with the exhortation, “Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy to show the world how special you are.”

Season 1 of “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” was nominated for six Emmys and won three Emmys, including one for director Nneka Onuorah, and Outstanding Competition Program category. The series also won a number of industry awards, including the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Producers Guild Awards.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.