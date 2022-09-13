Lizzo may be a Grammy-winning producer and, as of Monday, an Emmy-winning executive producer of Amazon Video’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” but she’s not above being a regular ol’ fangirl when in the company of today’s most famous faces. She did what any of us would do while at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night: She took selfies with all her faves!

The “Good as Hell” singer shared shots with Michael Keaton, who won the night’s first presented award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick”, Zendaya who won her second Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for portraying Rue in “Euphoria,” and two separate snaps with “Only Murders in the Building” costars Martin Short and Steve Martin.

And it doesn’t stop there. Lizzo also posted selfies with Geena Davis, who won the Governor’s Award for her Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media; shimmying “White Lotus” winner Jennifer Coolidge; winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Sheryl Lee Ralph; and “Abbott Elementary” mastermind and winner for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson.

In a previous interview with TheWrap about her show’s six Emmy nominations, the “Truth Hurts” breakout musician and rapper warned us that she would do this.

“So, listen, let me tell you about me,” Lizzo said. “I’m always gonna have a good time. I’m gonna have my flask. I’m gonna have my gown and I’m gonna be running up to people and taking selfies for my mama.”

Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program, upsetting RuPaul’s four year streak for “Drag Race.” In her acceptance speech, the musician celebrated the 10 women from Season 1 who competed for a chance to join Lizzo’s Big Grrrls dance group. Directed by fellow Emmy nominee Nneka Onuorah, the series concluded its eight episodes by naming the titular Big Grrrls who would perform with the “Juice” singer at her Bonnaroo headline show.

